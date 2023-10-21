2023 Pan American Games: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES
- October 21-25, 2023
- Santiago, Chile
The 2023 Pan American Games kick off this morning in Santiago, Chile. This morning’s action features prelims of eight events.
DAY 1 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE
Session begins at 7:00am local time/8:00am Eastern Standard Time
- Women’s 400 free – prelims
- Men’s 400 free – prelims
- Women’s 100 breast – prelims
- Men’s 100 breast – prelims
- Women’s 200 fly – prelims
- Men’s 200 fly – prelims
- Women’s 4×100 free relay – prelims
- Men’s 4×100 free relay – prelims
This morning will see Brazilian Guilherme Costa‘s first test of the meet. Costa enters the meet as the top seed in the men’s 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. He gets the 400 up first, coming into this morning’s action as the top seed by over 3 seconds.
Meanwhile, American Dakota Luther comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s 200 fly. Luther is entered at 2:06.79, coming in as the only swimmer in the field under 2:08.
The American duo of Noah Nichols and Jake Foster are the only swimmers in the men’s 100 breast seeded under 1:00.
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)
- Pan American Games Record: 4:08.42 – Emily Overholt, Canada (2015)
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)
- Pan American Games Record: 3:48.29 – Ryan Cochrane, Canada (2015)
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)
- Pan American Games Record: 1:05.64 – Katie Meili, United States (2015)
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)
- Pan American Games Record: 59.21 – Felipe Franca Da Silva, Brazil (2015)
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)
- Pan American Games Record: 2:07.64 – Kathleen Hersey, United States (2007)
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)
- Pan American Games Record: 1:55.01 – Leonardo De Deus, Brazil (2015)
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:27.96 – Australia (2023)
- Pan American Games Record: 3:36.80 – Canada (2015)
MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:08.24 – United States (2008)
- Pan American Games Record: 3:13.66 – Canada (2015)
