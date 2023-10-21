2023 Pan American Games: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

The 2023 Pan American Games kick off this morning in Santiago, Chile. This morning’s action features prelims of eight events.

DAY 1 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Session begins at 7:00am local time/8:00am Eastern Standard Time

Women’s 400 free – prelims

Men’s 400 free – prelims

Women’s 100 breast – prelims

Men’s 100 breast – prelims

Women’s 200 fly – prelims

Men’s 200 fly – prelims

Women’s 4×100 free relay – prelims

Men’s 4×100 free relay – prelims

This morning will see Brazilian Guilherme Costa‘s first test of the meet. Costa enters the meet as the top seed in the men’s 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. He gets the 400 up first, coming into this morning’s action as the top seed by over 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, American Dakota Luther comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s 200 fly. Luther is entered at 2:06.79, coming in as the only swimmer in the field under 2:08.

The American duo of Noah Nichols and Jake Foster are the only swimmers in the men’s 100 breast seeded under 1:00.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 4:08.42 – Emily Overholt, Canada (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 3:48.29 – Ryan Cochrane, Canada (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)

Pan American Games Record: 1:05.64 – Katie Meili, United States (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Pan American Games Record: 59.21 – Felipe Franca Da Silva, Brazil (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 2:07.64 – Kathleen Hersey, United States (2007)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

Pan American Games Record: 1:55.01 – Leonardo De Deus, Brazil (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:27.96 – Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 3:36.80 – Canada (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:08.24 – United States (2008)

Pan American Games Record: 3:13.66 – Canada (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: