2023 Pan American Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

The first finals session of the 2023 Pan American Games kicks off Saturday with the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 4×100 free relay on the schedule in Santiago, Chile.

A pair of Brazilians (Maria Costa and Gabrielle Roncatto) paced the women’s 400 free prelims this morning, but the American duo of Paige Madden (4:14.42) and Rachel Stege (4:14.60) were within a second of them. Brazil’s Guilherme Costa, the favorite in all three distance free events, was the top qualifier in the men’s 400 free prelims this morning by nearly three seconds (3:52.23) ahead of U.S. Olympic medalist Jay Litherland (3:55.00).

Both 100 breast races are expected to be close matchups. Canada’s Rachel Nicol (1:08.10) edged Argentina’s Macarena Ceballos (1:08.12) and Canada’s Sophie Angus (1:08.19) by less than a tenth of a second in the women’s 100 breast prelims while Jake Foster (1:00.95) edged Brazil’s Joao Gomes (1:00.89) on the men’s side.

Texas teammates Kelly Pash (2:10.68) and Dakota Luther (2:10.78) are set for a showdown in the women’s 200 fly after taking the top two seeds just a tenth of a second apart in prelims this morning. The men’s 200 fly also features a pair of Americans as the top seeds with Mason Laur (1:57.58) and Jack Dahlgren (1:58.51) the only swimmers under 1:59 in the morning heats.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 4:08.42 – Emily Overholt, Canada (2015)

Top 3:

The top four finishers all went under the Emily Overholt’s old Pan Ams record of 4:08.42 from 2015, but it was 24-year-old Paige Madden who emerged victorious by just a couple tenths of a second. Her winning time of 4:06.45 just barely edged out Brazil’s Maria Costa (4:06.68), Brazil’s Gabrielle Roncatto (4:06.88), and fellow American Rachel Stege (4:06.94) for the crown.

Madden owns a lifetime best of 4:03.98 from the Tokyo 2021 Olympic heats, where she ultimately placed 7th in the final (4:06.81). Costa set a new best time en route to silver, lowering her 4:06.85 from the Brazil Trophy in late May.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 3:48.29 – Ryan Cochrane, Canada (2015)

Top 3:

Guilherme Costa began his quest for a distance freestyle sweep at Pan Ams with a meet record in the 400 free (3:46.79), lowering the previous mark set by Canada’s Ryan Cochrane in 2015. The 25-year-old Brazilian placed 4th at Worlds in 3:43.58 after placing 3rd last year in a personal-best 3:43.31.

Venezuelan sprinter Alberto Mestre impressed with a silver medal performance in 3:47.62, just off his personal-best 3:47.14 from the Tokyo Olympics.

NC State senior James Plage rounded out the podium with a 3rd-place finish in 3:50.74, within a second of his personal-best 3:49.87 from June.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, United States (2017)

Pan American Games Record: 1:05.64 – Katie Meili, United States (2015)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Pan American Games Record: 59.21 – Felipe Franca Da Silva, Brazil (2015)

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)

Pan American Games Record: 2:07.64 – Kathleen Hersey, United States (2007)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

Pan American Games Record: 1:55.01 – Leonardo De Deus, Brazil (2015)

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:27.96 – Australia (2023)

Pan American Games Record: 3:36.80 – Canada (2015)

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL