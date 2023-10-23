17 Haley McDonald, World Juniors Silver Medalist, Commits to Texas for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#17 in the Girls High School Class of 2025 Haley McDonald has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Texas beginning in fall 2025.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Texas🤗🤗A huge thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for their continuous support throughout my swimming career. Forever grateful for the opportunity to become a longhorn🧡🧡 HOOK ‘EM HORNS!!🤘🏼🤘🏼”

The Louisville, Kentucky native who swims for Lakeside Swim Team went three for three in personal best times this summer at US Nationals at the end of June. She made the ‘B’ final in all three events as she finished 1oth in the 200 IM (2:13.57), 11th in the 400 IM (4:47.10), and 16th in the 200 back (2:12.83).

A month later, McDonald competed at NCSAs, swimming best times in seven events. Her most notable finishes came from wins in the 100 free (55.25), 200 free (2:01.18), 200 IM (2:13.73), and 400 IM (4:44.28).

She most recently competed at Junior Worlds representing the US. There she finished second int he 200 IM swimming a best time of a 2:13.18, making a four and a half second drop from summer 2022 to summer 2023 as her best time from summer 2022 was a 2:17.60.

McDonald’s best SCY times are:

200 back: 1:54.78

100 back: 53.80

400 IM: 4:12.26

200 IM: 1:58.08

200 free: 1:46.47

100 free: 49.64

McDonald is not far off of what it already takes to qualify individually for NCAAs as it took a 1:53.34 in the 200 back, a 1:56.90 in the 200 IM, and a 4:09.61 in the 400 IM to earn an invite. Like many IMers, McDonald has quite the range and can also extend her versatility to the sprint freestyle events, which may be useful for freestyle relays.

McDonald is the first top-20 commit for the Texas women in the class of 2025. The class already features honorable mention Avery Collins and best of the rest Ella Mongenel.

