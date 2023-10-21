2023 Pan American Games: USA Takes Early Medal Table Lead (Day 1 Medal Table)

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

After 1 day of swimming action at the 2023 Pan American Games, the United States has taken the early lead on the medal table, winning 10 medals so far, including 4 gold.

The Americans won both the men’s and women’s 200 butterfly on night 1, courtesy of Mason Laur and Dakota Luther. In addition, Jake Foster took home gold in the men’s 100 breaststroke and Paige Madden claimed the women’s 400 freestyle.

Brazil also got off to a strong start, winning 6 medals on the first day of the competition, while Canada took home 4 medals on day 1.

Venezuela earned a silver medal in the men’s 400 freestyle via Alfonso Mestre‘s 2nd place finish. Mestre is the second member of his family to win a medal at the Pan American Games, as his father, Alberto Mestre, won 5 medals at the 1983 edition of the meet.

Night 1 Swimming Medal Table:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 4 3 3 10 2 Brazil 2 2 2 6 3 Canada 2 1 1 4 4 Mexico 0 1 1 2 5 Venezuela 0 1 0 1 6 Argentina 0 0 1 1

Night 1 Podium Finishers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

Top 3:

Canada -3:37.75 USA – 3:38.42 Brazil – 3:39.94

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

Top 3: