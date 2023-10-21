Kaylee McKeown and Matt Sates Lead Overall World Cup Rankings With 1 Day Remaining

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

With one day remaining in the 2023 World Cup series, Kaylee McKeown and Matt Sates sit atop the overall series rankings. Winning the World Cup overall crowns comes with a $100,000 bonus.

The 22-year-old McKeown has been in control of the women’s standings since the first stop in Berlin and consolidated her lead in Athens, pulling off backstroke sweeps at both stops. So far in Budapest, she’s 2-for-2 in Triple Crowns, earning them both with new world record times in the 50 back (26.86) and 100 back (57.33)

She leads with a total of 157.8 points after picking up 40.1 points through two days of racing in Budapest. Sarah Sjostrom sits in 2nd place with a total of 148.4 points, 9.4 points behind McKeown.

Top 5 Overall Women’s World Cup Rankings (1 Day to Go)

If all goes to plan, Sjostrom will have two finals on Day 3 (100 fly, 100 free), to McKeown and Siobhan Haughey‘s 1. McKeown has opted out of the 200 IM in Budapest, an event she raced in Berlin and Athens, presumably to focus on the 200 backstroke. In Athens, Haughey trie the 50 breast/100 free double but has gone back to only the 100 free on Day 3 in Budapest.

McKeown has proven herself to be on excellent form in Budapest, but an extra race could potentially give Sjostrom the edge to push past McKeown in the standings.

On the men’s side, there’s been a major shakeup, as Matt Sates has taken over the lead. Qin Haiyang held the lead through the first two stops, winning the 1st place prize at both the Berlin and Athens meets, courtesy of his breaststroke sweeps.

But with one day remaining, Sates has passed Qin in the standings. On Day 2 in Budapest, Sates completed Triple Crowns in both the 200 IM and 200 fly, which is what did the damage. Qin completed his own Triple Crown in the 50 breast but through two days Sates has outscored Qin by 15.4 points.

Top 5 Overall Men’s World Cup Rankings (1 Day to Go)

Unlike the women’s top 5, each of the men’s top 5 only has one race on the final day of competition. That means that it will come down to the performance points–given for the quality of each swim–to determine the men’s winner of the 2023 World Cup.

Crowns Update

On Day 2, every swimmer eligible for a Triple Crown claimed it, earning the right to sit in the throne and literally be crowned. It was a busy session, with six Triple Crowns won in a row.

The Day 2 winners were Michael Andrew (50 back), Siobhan Haughey (200 free), Sates (200 IM/200 fly), McKeown (100 back), Qin (50 breast), and Thomas Ceccon (100 free).

On the final day of competition there are still more Triple Crowns. McKeown and Qin will both try to complete their Triple Crown sweeps in their respective backstroke and breaststroke events. Ceccon (100 back), Haughey (100 free), Danas Rapsys (200 free), Zhang Yufei (100 fly), and Lani Pallister (women’s distance) also aim for Triple Crowns of their own. There was a rumor that Ruta Meilutyte is ill, but she’s still entered in the 50 breaststroke on Day 3, so she could also make a bid for her Triple Crown.