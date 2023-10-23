NCSA Runner-Up #20 Emily Hamill Commits to Georgia for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#20 in the Girls High School Class of 2025 Emily Hamill has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Georgia beginning in fall 2025.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Georgia! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. GO DAWGS 🐶!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Hamill (@emilyhhamill) Hamill is from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. She competes for Germantown Academy Aquatic and is currently a junior at Germantown Academy. At the end of June, Hamill swam personal best times at US Summer Nationals in the 50 and 100 backstroke. She swam a 1:01.92 in the 100 back to finish 26th and a 29.49 for 30th in the 50 back. Her highest finish came in the 200 back as she swam a 2:13.02 for 21st. Hamill bounced back in the 200 backstroke swimming a personal best a month later at NCSAs, finishing second in a 2:11.34. She also was second in the 100 back in a 1:02.03.

Hamill’s best SCY times are:

200 back: 1:53.89

100 back: 54.26

200 free: 1:47.91

100 free: 50.13

Hamill is just off of what it took to make NCAAs this past season in the 200 backstorke as the individual cutline was a 1:53.34.

Although she is just off making NCAAs, her best time would have been less than two-tenths off of making the ‘A’ final at SECs this past season. Notably, the Goergia women had 0 ‘A’ or ‘B’ finalists in the 200 back this past season, and Hamill would have been their top 200 backstroke this past year by three and a half second. .

Hamill is the second top 20 recruit in Georgia’s class as #19 Kennedi Dobson committed earlier this month. Notably, Dobson is also from Pennsylvania.

