After Summer 2023 Breakout, Jonny Kulow Keeps Rolling With 47.44 Relay Split at Pan Ams

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

American swimmer Jonny Kulow threw down a 47.44 split on the American mixed 400 free relay on Sunday in Santiago, Chile, helping the team win a silver medal.

The US Relay:

Brooks Curry – 48.43

Jonny Kulow – 47.44

Catie DeLoof – 54.01

Amy Fulmer – 54.33

The split was faster than two of the three rolling start legs that Team USA had on the men’s 400 free relay at this summer’s World Championships that took bronze, bettering Jack Alexy’s 47.56 and Chris Giuliano’s 47.77. The difference between his split and that of Giuliano’s would have been enough to bump the Americans ahead of Italy for silver in a hypothetical race.

That swim is much better than Kulow’s 48.45 leading off the men’s 400 free relay on Saturday, which led to a silver medal behind Brazil.

Kulow, a sophomore at Arizona State, came from nowhere to make the US National Team after his first season with the Sun Devils. Prior to 2023, his best time in the 100 free in long course was a 50.39 at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. Across several meets, he lowered that to 48.47 at the US Trials last year, and so far at the Pan American Games has lowered both his best flat-start time and his best rolling start time.

In totality, Kulow’s drops, and more importantly where they’ve come, set him up as a big meet swimmer that the US really needs headed toward Paris after a year where they had good but not great, breakthrough performances on the world stage. He’s peaked at Trials meets and now at his first big international meet.

He’s had a good start to his college season too. Against Georgia, he swam a flat-start 42.73 in the 100-yard free and split 41.37 on a relay, for example.

Kulow’s swim provided a reminder that the strength of the US team is its depth, and that’s why these secondary championship meets are so important. While USA Swimming doesn’t prioritize the Pan American Games for its top swimmers (unlike countries like Canada and Brazil, which send most of their best athletes), providing international experience and breakthrough opportunities for swimmers like Kulow ahead of the Olympic year.

The US has a lot of new faces in the men’s sprint ranks, and their fortunes at the Olympics are still heavily dependent upon whether-or-not Caeleb Dressel can return in some former form of himself. If he isn’t the 47.0 guy he was before his break, the Americans need to stockpile as many of these 47-low splits as they can to try and claw their way to gold in a more balanced fashion next year.