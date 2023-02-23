Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Big 12 Championships – Day 1 Race Videos

February 22nd, 2023 Big 12, College, National, News, Race Videos

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas went 4-for-4 on the first night of racing at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Thanks to the Longhorn’s Twitter accounts, we have access to all four race videos from the first finals session of the meet. Check them out below, including the Texas women’s Big 12 Championships record-breaking swim in the 800 freestyle relay.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
  • Big 12 Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 3:

  1. Texas – 1:34.21
  2. TCU – 1:38.62
  3. West Virginia – 1:39.43

The quartet of Olivia BrayAnna ElendtEmma Sticklen, and Grace Cooper pulled off the first win of the night by winning the 200 medley relay in a 1:34.21. They each swam field-leading times and stopped the clock more than four seconds before the runners-up TCU.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Record: 1:21.54, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 1:22.24 – 2022 Big 12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

Top 3:

  1. Texas – 1:23.53
  2. TCU – 1:25.63
  3. West Virginia – 1:25.42

The Longhorn momentum continued here when the Texas men touched first in the men’s medley relay with a 1:23.53. They were a bit off the 1:22.24 meet record they set last year.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Record: 6:54.83, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 6:58.37, Texas – 2009 Big 12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 3:

  1. Texas – 6:56.49
  2. West Virginia – 7:15.56
  3. Iowa State – 7:15.87

The first record of the meet fell when Kelly Pash, Olivia Bray, Kyla Leibel, and Erica Sullivan swam a 6:56.49 to undercut the 6:58.37 from 2009. Bray had a significant split of 1:42.91 on the third leg, which was the fastest in the field by over a second.

Men’s 800 Free Relay

  • NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • Big 12 Championship Record: 6:05.08, Texas – 2019 Big 12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 3:

  1. Texas – 6:10.64
  2. TCU – 6:23.85
  3. West Virginia – 6:31.10

In the final heat of the night, the Texas men made it a clean sweep on night one and won the 800 freestyle relay by more than 12 seconds. They swam a 6:10.64 to clinch the gold medal.

Women’s Team Scores After Night 1

  1. University of Texas – 80
  2. West Virginia University – 66
  3. Iowa State University / Texas Christian University – 62
  5. University of Kansas – 58

Men’s Team Scores After Night 1

  1. University of Texas – 139
  2. Texas Christian University – 116
  3. West Virginia University – 75

