2023 Big 12 Championships – Day 1 Race Videos

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (10x)
- Men: Texas (26x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Texas went 4-for-4 on the first night of racing at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Thanks to the Longhorn’s Twitter accounts, we have access to all four race videos from the first finals session of the meet. Check them out below, including the Texas women’s Big 12 Championships record-breaking swim in the 800 freestyle relay.
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- Big 12 Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:34.04, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
Top 3:
- Texas – 1:34.21
- TCU – 1:38.62
- West Virginia – 1:39.43
The quartet of Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Grace Cooper pulled off the first win of the night by winning the 200 medley relay in a 1:34.21. They each swam field-leading times and stopped the clock more than four seconds before the runners-up TCU.
200 Medley Relay 🤘 | Big 12 Championships
Texas picks up the 200 medley relay dub in 1:34.21. 🤘#HookEm #Big12SD pic.twitter.com/sjPQCyBG7L
— Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 22, 2023
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 1:21.54, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:22.24 – 2022 Big 12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76
Top 3:
- Texas – 1:23.53
- TCU – 1:25.63
- West Virginia – 1:25.42
The Longhorn momentum continued here when the Texas men touched first in the men’s medley relay with a 1:23.53. They were a bit off the 1:22.24 meet record they set last year.
200 Medley Relay 🤘 | Big 12 Championships
Texas opens with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:23.53. 🤘#HookEm #Big12SD pic.twitter.com/MMjb8IdcKY
— Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 22, 2023
Women’s 800 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 6:54.83, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
Big 12 Championship Record: 6:58.37, Texas – 2009 Big 12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86
Top 3:
- Texas – 6:56.49
- West Virginia – 7:15.56
- Iowa State – 7:15.87
The first record of the meet fell when Kelly Pash, Olivia Bray, Kyla Leibel, and Erica Sullivan swam a 6:56.49 to undercut the 6:58.37 from 2009. Bray had a significant split of 1:42.91 on the third leg, which was the fastest in the field by over a second.
800 Free Relay 🤘 | Big 12 Championships
Horns clock 6:56.49 for a meet record and the No. 3️⃣ time in the nation. 🏆 🤘#HookEm #Big12SD pic.twitter.com/LJGjCmBKhH
— Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 23, 2023
Men’s 800 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 6:05.08, Texas – 2019 Big 12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02
Top 3:
- Texas – 6:10.64
- TCU – 6:23.85
- West Virginia – 6:31.10
In the final heat of the night, the Texas men made it a clean sweep on night one and won the 800 freestyle relay by more than 12 seconds. They swam a 6:10.64 to clinch the gold medal.
800 Free Relay 🤘 | Big 12 Championships
Texas cruises to a 17th-straight 800 free relay title. 🏆 🤘#HookEm #Big12SD pic.twitter.com/zluAZYX4rh
— Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 23, 2023
Women’s Team Scores After Night 1
- University of Texas – 80
- West Virginia University – 66
- Iowa State University / Texas Christian University – 62
- University of Kansas – 58
Men’s Team Scores After Night 1
- University of Texas – 139
- Texas Christian University – 116
- West Virginia University – 75