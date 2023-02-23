Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships – Day 1 Race Videos

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford and Cal are currently tied for first place in the team scores after night one of the 2023 women’s Pac-12 Championships. Stanford women were the defending champions going into both events tonight, the 200 medley and 800 free relays, but the Golden Bears out-touched them by .02 in the medley relay to break their streak. Check out that close finish below with race videos courtesy of Pac-12 Networks on Youtube.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:33.11, Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:34.13, Cal (2018)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 3:

  1. Cal – 1:35.40
  2. Stanford – 1:35.42
  3. USC – 1:35.63

Stanford’s leadoff Claire Curzan got them a narrow lead in lane three with a 23.34 split compared to Cal backstroker Isabelle Stadden‘s 24.06, but the Golden Bears quickly chomped down that margin with breaststroker Jade Neser (26.54) and butterflier Mia Kragh (22.86). Mckenna Stone anchored in 21.94 to secure the win, but Stanford’s Taylor Ruck nearly chased her down with a blistering 21.56.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:49.42, Stanford (2017)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

Top 3:

  1. Stanford – 6:53.90
  2. Cal – 6:58.62
  3. Arizona State – 7:02.70

This time it was Cal in first place after the first leg after Golden Bear Mia Motekaitis had the fastest split (1:43.92). But, ultimately, Stanford took home gold with their quartet of Morgan TankersleyTorri HuskeLillie Nordmann, and Kayla Wilson. Tankersley clocked the second-fastest leadoff split, a 1:44.62, and then Huske blasted a 1:41.86 before handing it off to Nordmann (1:44.22). Wilson brought it home in 1:43.20 for a final time of 6:53.90, the fastest time in the NCAA this season by more than one second.

Team Scores Through Day 1

  1. Stanford / Cal – 120
  3. USC – 106
  4. Arizona State – 104
  5. UCLA – 102
  6. Arizona – 96
  7. Washington State – 92
  8. Utah – 44

