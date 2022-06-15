2022 World Championships Psych Sheets Posted

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
With swimming action beginning in Budapest just three days from now, the official psych sheets have been posted for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships.
We’ll be picking out any surprises as we sift through the men’s and women’s entries, as well as refreshing our pick ’ems contest with any notable changes.
For instance, we know that, although listed on the psychs, both British swimmer Duncan Scott, as well as South African Pieter Coetze will now no longer be racing due to COVID-19 complications.
On the other end of the spectrum, we knew that Australian Kaylee McKeown would not be racing the 400m IM here in Budapest and her entries in the individual events of the 50m/100m/200m back, as well as the 200m IM confirm that.
Her teammate, Olympic gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan is sticking to the free sprints, despite having placed 2nd in both the 100m and 200m back at the Australian Trials.
Additionally, despite unsubstantiated rumors that Olympic champion and world record holder Kristof Milak would be bypassing his 200m fly specialty, the Hungarian is indeed entered in that event, as well as the 200m free, 50m fly and 100m fly.
Look for additional posts revealing other elite swimmers’ schedules from around the world.
Forgive my ignorance but how are entry times decided? A little confused on it as for example men’s 200 free, Hwang enter on his 1.45.79 from march 2022 but Dean has his olympic final time? And Winnington even earlier with his OT time from June 2021?
Kamminga not entered in 50 breast.
Considering there were these rumors that Milak wasn’t going to swim the 200fly, I’m surprised there were swam media articles about him being in the shape to challenge his WR. Was there any other color to the rumor he may not swim the 200fly?
“…despite unsubstantiated rumors that Olympic champion and world record holder Kristof Milak would be bypassing his 200m fly specialty…”.
Retta, this rumor never existed lol. Milak won’t drop this event until at least 2028.
Dumb Question: Could a country have 3 entries in an event? Like it Grimes (who qualified in the 1500 FR and 400 IM) wanted to swim the 800, could she join Leah Smith and Katie Ledecky?
Nope
Do we know where Quadarella is form wise? Last year I know she had a sickness, so I’m hoping we see her in 2019 form again! It will be fun to watch with her and Ledecky in the 1500
Looks like Hafnaoui isn’t entered…
It was in a previous article that he is finishing up some schoolwork to be able to enrol at IU in the fall