2022 World Championships Psych Sheets Posted

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With swimming action beginning in Budapest just three days from now, the official psych sheets have been posted for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

We’ll be picking out any surprises as we sift through the men’s and women’s entries, as well as refreshing our pick ’ems contest with any notable changes.

For instance, we know that, although listed on the psychs, both British swimmer Duncan Scott, as well as South African Pieter Coetze will now no longer be racing due to COVID-19 complications.

On the other end of the spectrum, we knew that Australian Kaylee McKeown would not be racing the 400m IM here in Budapest and her entries in the individual events of the 50m/100m/200m back, as well as the 200m IM confirm that.

Her teammate, Olympic gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan is sticking to the free sprints, despite having placed 2nd in both the 100m and 200m back at the Australian Trials.

Additionally, despite unsubstantiated rumors that Olympic champion and world record holder Kristof Milak would be bypassing his 200m fly specialty, the Hungarian is indeed entered in that event, as well as the 200m free, 50m fly and 100m fly.

Look for additional posts revealing other elite swimmers’ schedules from around the world.