2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

It’s Day Three of the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships and that means finals of the 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 3-meter diving for the men. We’ll finish the night with timed finals of the 800 free relay.

We are anticipating an exciting showdown in the 500 free final, pitting top-seeded Luca Alessandrini of Nova S’eastern against Ward Lockhart of Rollins. The latter won the 1000 free on Wednesday with an outstanding back half.

The entire 100 back A final is only separated by three-tenths of a second, so it could be anyone’s race, but the middle two lanes will feature Drury’s Mikita Tsmyh and Daniel Aizenberg of Florida Tech, who tied for the top time of the morning (46.64).

Expect a good race in the 100 breast, where we had three sub-53s in prelims: Indy’s Jan Zuchowicz (52.68) and Liki Prema (52.84) and Florida Southern’s Ludo Viberti (52.80).

The 2021 champion and NCAA Division II record-holder, Alex Kunert of Queens, will be in lane 4 to defend his title in the 200 fly. He will face challenges from teammate Yannick Plasil on his right and McKendree’s Jack Lustig on his left. Drury’s Dominik Karacic, who won the 100 fly, could also pose a threat.

Indy’s Cade Hammond, Julio Osuna, and Jason Lenzo swept the podium on Wednesday night in 1-meter diving and will be hoping to do it again on the 3-meter board. But they finished 1-5-8 (Osuna-Hammond-Lenzo) in prelims this afternoon. Colorado Mesa’s Isaiah Cheeks and Noah Luna and Drury’s Cole Earl pose the biggest threats to Osuna tonight.

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 4:19.88

Podium:

Ward Lockhart, Rollins – 4:20.44 Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 4:23.11 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 4:23.71 Luke Erwee, Queens – 4:23.74 Elder Oliveira, Florida Southern – 4:24.16 Miguel Marcos, Wingate – 4:24.65 Sebastian Wenk, Indy – 4:28.32 Mohamed Hegazy, Queens – 4:32.94

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 46.77

Podium:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

2021 Champion: Joao Santos, Emmanuel / Gerald Brown, Lindenwood – 52.77

Podium:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) – 1:42.85

Podium:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa 3/17/2018

Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 560.95

Podium:

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals