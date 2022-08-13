2022 European Championships: Watch Day 3 Finals Race Videos

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In this post, you’ll find the race videos from each of the finals on the 3rd night of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. These videos feature David Popovici‘s World Record in the men’s 100 free, Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s Championships Record in the men’s 800 free, as well as Lorenzo Galossi‘s World Junior Record in that event, the women’s 50 fly, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 back, women’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. All videos in this post are from the European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships

European Championships Record: 1:53.36, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2018

2020 European Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:54.46

Results:

After having to swim twice in semifinals last night due to an issue with the starting wedge, France’s Yohann Ndoye Brouard put together a great race, tearing home in 29.51 to take the lead on the final 50. The 21-year-old cracked the French Record in the event with his time of 1:55.62 tonight.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships European Championships Record: 24.87, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014

(SWE) – 2014 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjoj0 (NED), 25.30

Results:

Sarah Sjostrom left no doubt that she’s still the fastest woman on the planet in the 50 fly, swimming a 24-point yet again. She’s the only woman in history to have been under 25 seconds in the event, and she keeps going under that mark. Moreover, her Gold here tonight marks her 5th LC European Champs Gold in the 50 fly in her career.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022 European Championships

European Championship Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Results:

Of course, by this point you’ve almost certainly already seen this race. 17-year-old Romanian star David Popovici did the impossible tonight in Rome, breaking one of the longest standing World Records in the very pool the record was set 13 years ago.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017 World Championships

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 2013 World Championships

(LTU) — 2013 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:05.53, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) — 2018

2020 European Champion: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:05.69

Results:

In a 1-2 punch for Italy, Benedetta Pilato led the field on both 50s of the race, tearing to victory in 1:05.97.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games

(HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016

(HUN) – 2016 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76

Results:

In a field that was missing Katinka Hosszu unexpectedly, Hungarian 18-year-old Viktoraia Mihalyvari-Farkas picked up the torch and carried Hungary to yet another European Champs Gold in the event. It wasn’t only a Gold medal performance for the Hungarians, however, as 33-year-old veteran Zsuzsanna Jakabos won Silver.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009)

European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2019)

, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2016)

2020 European Champion: Mkyhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61

Results:

Swimming for his home crowd, Gregorio Paltrinieri pulled away from the field on the back half of the race, tearing to a new Championships Record of 7:40.86. Even more great news for the Italians, 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi won Bronze, smashing the World Junior Record with his time of 7:43.37.

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17

Results:

Great Britain – 3:36.47 Sweden – 3:37.29 Netherlands – 3:37.59 Italy – 3:38.01 Hungary – 3:39.42 France – 3:39.61 Spain – 3:41.01 Germany – 3:43.92

Sweden led for the vast majority of the race thanks to Sarah Sjostrom‘s electric lead-off leg. Great Britain’s Freya Anderson got the job done on the anchor leg, however, pulling the British relay into the lead and speeding to Gold.