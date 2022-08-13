Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.

It’s also a massive best time for Domínguez, who is about to begin his sophomore year at Virginia Tech. Coming into the meet, he held a lifetime best of 49.49 that he set in April 2022. He’s now been under that mark twice, as he followed up his prelims record with a 49.04 to finish sixteenth in the semifinals.

Split Comparison: Domínguez Record v. Domínguez Previous PB

Domínguez – 2022 European Championships Domínguez – April 2022 50 23.33 23.56 100 48.98 (25.65) 49.49 (25.93)

Domínguez was faster than his previous self on each 50, flipping .23 ahead of his pace in April, then extending that lead on the way home. On the second 50, he out-split himself by .28 seconds, cutting a total of .51 seconds off his lifetime best.

This is Domínguez’s first national record. At these European Championships, he’s also entered in the 200 and 400 freestyle.