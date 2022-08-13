17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).

Ribeiro was .7 seconds faster than his previous best from April’s Danish Open, a huge improvement for the rising young talent. His previous mark had taken down the oldest remaining Portuguese men’s record on the books belonging to Diogo Carvalho, who blazed a 52.42 back in 2009 at the end of the super-suit era.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2022

European Championship Record: 50.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.18

Ribeiro also dipped under the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying standard of 51.67, although the qualifying period doesn’t begin until next March.

He split nearly identical on the back half of the race, but his first 50 was more than half a second faster than his previous-best performance.

Splits comparison

Euro Champs, August Danish Open, April First 50 23.90 24.54 Second 50 27.71 27.77 100 fly total 51.61 52.31

After becoming the first Portuguese man to break the 52-second barrier on Saturday, it might not be long before he also becomes the first to go under 51 seconds given his latest time drop.

Ribeiro will have a chance to reset his own record again in tomorrow’s finals and continue his impressive performance at the meet. On Friday, he lowered his Portuguese record in the 50 fly with a 23.07 en route to a bronze medal, coming just .02 seconds shy of Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov’s world junior record. He also improved on his national record in the 100 free, bringing it down to 48.52 in the semis.