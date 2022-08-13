2022 European Championships: Minimal Scratches for Day 4 Prelims (Preview)

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The day 4 prelims session of the 202 European Championships will be another shorter session, similar to day 3.

Day 4 Prelims Schedule:

Men’s 200 freestyle

Women’s 100 butterfly

Men’s 50 backstroke

Women’s 200 breaststroke

Men’s 4×100 free relay

Women’s 1500 freestyle

Scratch Report:

There are only 3 scratches in the top 20 seeds for today’s prelims session. At the top of the list is Estonian teenager Eneli Jefimova, who was the #15 seed in the women’s 200 breast but isn’t competing at these Championships.

The men’s 50 back will be missing #15 seed Georgios Spanoudakis and #T-19 seed Bernhard Reitshammer.

Session Preview:

With minimal scratches in this morning’s session, we don’t have to adjust the outlook on races. Firtly, Italian star distance swimmer Simona Quadarella will be looking to continue her European Championships distance dominance after winning Gold in the 800 free a few nights ago. Quadarella is the #4 performer all-time in the event, entering this meet as the top seed by a wide margin.

After breaking the World Record in the men’s 100 free on day 3, all eyes will be on Romanian 17-year-0ld David Popovici in the men’s 200 free this morning. It’s likely we won’t see anything too crazy from the top seed in prelims, but the excitement around his swim will still be high.

The men’s 50 back presents an interesting situation too, as 100 back World Record holder and 50 fly champion from earlier in the meet Thomas Ceccon enters as the #2 seed. Greece’s Apostolos Christou comes into this meet as the #1 seed, but is just ahead of Ceccon.

Sarah Sjostrom notably didn’t enter in the women’s 100 fly at these Championships, leaving France’s Marie Wattel with a more open path to the Gold medal. Wattel will have to contend with Sweden’s Louise Hansson, who has also been a low-56 in the event before.

The women’s 200 breast is looking like it’s going to be a battle, with Switzerland’s Mamie Lisa, Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova, and Italy’s Francesca Fangio all seeded within 1.01 seconds off each other at the top of the psych sheet.