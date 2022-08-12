Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ribeiro 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
  • European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
  • European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018
  • 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00
  1. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89
  2. Maxime Grousset (FRA), 22.97
  3. Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR), 23.07
  4. Nyls Korstanje (NED), 23.10
  5. Simon Bucher (AUT), 23.12
  6. Andrii Govorov (UKR), 23.18
  7. Josif Miladinov (BUL), 23.41
  8. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.62

In the men’s 50 fly finals at the 2022 European Championships, 17-year-old Diogo Matos Ribeiro claimed bronze in a time of 23.07, once again breaking the Portuguese national record. This bronze medal is Portugal’s third-ever swimming medal at European Championships. He is now just 0.02 seconds off of Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov‘s world junior record time of 23.05.

Ribeiro came into the meet with a personal best time of 23.28 (which was the then-Portuguese record), and lowered that time to 23.24 in prelims. Then, in semi-finals, he clocked a 23.18 to break his own record again.

In addition to the 50 fly, Ribeiro is also the Portuguese record holder in the 100 fly and 100 free.

Another man who broke a national record is Austria’s Simon Bucher, who finished fifth in a time of 23.12. He takes 0.06 seconds off his mark of 23.18, which he set previously at this year’s World Championships.

Bucher is also a multi-event national record holder, holding the Austrian record in the 100 fly alongside the 50 fly.

1
len321
30 minutes ago

Ribeiro*

