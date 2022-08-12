Ribeiro 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy

(UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00

In the men’s 50 fly finals at the 2022 European Championships, 17-year-old Diogo Matos Ribeiro claimed bronze in a time of 23.07, once again breaking the Portuguese national record. This bronze medal is Portugal’s third-ever swimming medal at European Championships. He is now just 0.02 seconds off of Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov‘s world junior record time of 23.05.

Ribeiro came into the meet with a personal best time of 23.28 (which was the then-Portuguese record), and lowered that time to 23.24 in prelims. Then, in semi-finals, he clocked a 23.18 to break his own record again.

In addition to the 50 fly, Ribeiro is also the Portuguese record holder in the 100 fly and 100 free.

Another man who broke a national record is Austria’s Simon Bucher, who finished fifth in a time of 23.12. He takes 0.06 seconds off his mark of 23.18, which he set previously at this year’s World Championships.

Bucher is also a multi-event national record holder, holding the Austrian record in the 100 fly alongside the 50 fly.