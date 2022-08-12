Ribeiro 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
- European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
- European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 22.97
- Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR), 23.07
- Nyls Korstanje (NED), 23.10
- Simon Bucher (AUT), 23.12
- Andrii Govorov (UKR), 23.18
- Josif Miladinov (BUL), 23.41
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.62
In the men’s 50 fly finals at the 2022 European Championships, 17-year-old Diogo Matos Ribeiro claimed bronze in a time of 23.07, once again breaking the Portuguese national record. This bronze medal is Portugal’s third-ever swimming medal at European Championships. He is now just 0.02 seconds off of Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov‘s world junior record time of 23.05.
Ribeiro came into the meet with a personal best time of 23.28 (which was the then-Portuguese record), and lowered that time to 23.24 in prelims. Then, in semi-finals, he clocked a 23.18 to break his own record again.
In addition to the 50 fly, Ribeiro is also the Portuguese record holder in the 100 fly and 100 free.
Another man who broke a national record is Austria’s Simon Bucher, who finished fifth in a time of 23.12. He takes 0.06 seconds off his mark of 23.18, which he set previously at this year’s World Championships.
Bucher is also a multi-event national record holder, holding the Austrian record in the 100 fly alongside the 50 fly.
Ribeiro*