2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The second morning session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games only features six events, but one of those is the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, where all eyes will be on world record holder Adam Peaty‘s long-awaited return to the pool.

The greatest short-distance breaststroker in history took a break from racing after he defended his 100 breast Olympic title last summer in Tokyo. Peaty appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, a UK reality competition show, where he reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury. Then in May, he revealed that he fractured a bone in his foot, sidelining him for six weeks.

Forced to watch as his world titles were taken from him last month in Budapest, Peaty says he has gained new motivation since his last major international meet.

“These last few months when I haven’t had the smoothest rides, I’ve had things taken away from me,” the 27-year-old Englishman told The Herald Scotland. “I saw my World Championship titles being taken away without any control over that, and that’s given me a new lease on life, a hunger that I was missing.”

Saturday will give us our first glimpse at whether Peaty is really back and better than ever in home waters.

Other prelims action includes defending Olympic champion Tom Dean in the men’s 200 freestyle against fellow Brit Duncan Scott. In the women’s 50 free, defending Olympic champion Emma McKeon is up against another Aussie sprint star in Shayna Jack, who crushed a 24.14 at Australian Trials before pulling out of Worlds with a broken hand.

There’s also a showdown in the women’s 100 backstroke between Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse, as the Commonwealth Games record holder from Canada will be looking to avenge her .25-second loss to the Aussie in Tokyo. Scott owns the top time this year among men’s 400 IM contestants (4:09.18, sixth in the world this year), while Australian 4×100 free relay team may need to lower its own Commonwealth Games record of 3:12.72 from 2018 in order to hold off England.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

CG Record: 1:44.71, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

CG Record: 23.78, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

CG Record: 58.59, Adam Peaty (ENG), 2018

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

CG Record: 58.63, Kylie Masse (CAN), 2018

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

CG Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Prelims