Thomas Heilman Amongst The Stars Set To Swim At 2022 Speedo Juniors (PSYCHS)

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 1 to 5, 2022

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California

Long Course Meters (50m)

A week after the 2022 U.S. National Championships, the 2022 Speedo Junior Championships are set to take place in the same venue in Irvine. California.

The biggest star competing at this meet is Thomas Heilman. Last year, at the 2021 U.S. Open, he broke four different 13-14 National Age Group records in long course. Now fifteen, he will have an opportunity to tear down more NAGs in the 15-16 age group category. He is entered in the 100/200 fly and the 50/100/200 free.

Heilman is one of the few swimmers that will be competing at U.S. Nationals and Speedo Juniors back-to-back. Another person taking on this feat is sixteen-year-old Singaporean Nick Mahabir, who broke a national record in the 100 breast and set a Singapore national age group record in the 200 breast at U.S. Nationals. He comes into Speedo Juniors as the top seed in both the 100 and 200 breast.

Another notable swimmer who will be racing at Speedo Juniors is Texas commit Will Modglin, who is ranked #3 in SwimSwam’s class of 2023 recruit rankings. He will be swimming the 100 breast, 200 IM, 100/200 back, and the 50/100 free.

On the women’s side of the meet, big names include Texas commit Jillian Cox, who is the top seed in the 400/800 free and will also swim the 100/200 free. Other stars include Elmbrook Swim Club’s Maggie Wanezek and Lucy Thomas, as well as Denver Hilltoppers swimmer Emma Weber, who is the top seed in the 100 breast.

7, who went multiple best times at the YMCA Nationals meet last week, will be swimming in this meet as well. She is the top seed in the 50 free, and will also be swimming the 100/200 free and 100 fly.