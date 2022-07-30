WATCH: Day 4 Race Videos From U.S. Nationals

2022 PHILLIPS 66 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
- Day 4 Finals Recap
On day four of the 2022 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships, the men’s and women’s 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back were contested. Watch the race videos courtesy of USA Swimming here.
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- American Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record – 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- LC Nationals Record – 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017)
- World Junior Record – 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)
Top 3:
- Erin Gemmell (Nation’s Capital) – 4:06.17
- Cavan Gormsen (Long Island) – 4:08.38
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:08.57
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- American Record – 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- U.S. Open Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- LC Nationals Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)
Top 3:
- Jake Magahey (SwimAtlanta) – 3:46.36
- Jake Mitchell (Florida) – 3:46.59
- Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) – 3:48.48
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)
- LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)
- World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)
Top 3:
- Kaitlyn Dobler (Trojan) – 1:06.88
- Olivia Anderson (Aquajets) – 1:07.85
- Talara-Jade Dixon (Australia) – 1:08.15
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- American Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- U.S. Open Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)
Top 3:
- Josh Matheny (Indiana Swim Club) – 59.44
- Caspar Corbeau (Un-Texas) – 59.91
- Kevin Houseman (Wildcat) – 1:00.24
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)
- LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)
- World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
Top 3:
- Rhyan White (Alabama) – 58.91
- Kira Toussaint (Tennessee Aquatics) – 59.24
- Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 59.55
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
- American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
Top 3:
- Justin Ress (Mission Viejo) – 53.55
- Adam Chaney (Mason Manta Rays) – 53.68
- Jack Aikins (SwimAtlanta) – 53.75