2022 IL Senior Champs: Leah Hayes Clocks PB 1:10.49 100 Breast on Day 2

2022 IL LCM Senior Championships

July 28-31, 2022

FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, IL

Hosted by Illinois Swimming

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores (Top 5)

COMBINED

FMC Aquatic – 308 Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 277 NASA Wildcats – 205 St Charles Swim Team – 204 Hinsdale Swim Club – 168

MEN

Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 183 FMC Aquatic – 142 NASA Wildcats – 121 St Charles Swim Team – 113 Fox Valley Swim Team – 105

WOMEN

FMC Aquatic – 166 Hinsdale Swim Club – 148 Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 94 St Charles Swim Team – 91 NASA Wildcats – 84

World Championships Bronze medalist Leah Hayes made her debut at these Illinois Swimming State Championships, taking the women’s 100 breast in a new personal best of 1:10.49. The 16-year-old rising superstar put together an incredible race, taking it out in 33.50, then tacking on a 36.99 on the 2nd 50. Hayes also swam prelims of the women’s 200 free, where she posted the top time with a 2:00.69. She scratched the event for finals, but swam on Fox Valley Park District’s women’s 800 free relay, where she anchored them to a 4th place finish in 2:02.26.

With Hayes scratching finals of the 200 free, it was Northwestern’s Ashley Strouse who pulled away with the victory. Strouse established an early lead, getting out well ahead of the field. Illinois’ Laurel Bludgen came home fast, eating into Strouse lead a little bit on the final 50, but ultimately touched 1.13 seconds behind Strouse. In the end, Strouse swam a 2:05.77, with Bludgen taking 2nd in 2:05.77.

Another Northwestern Wildcat, Miriam Guevara, took the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.84. Though the swim was off Guevara’s personal best of 1:00.65, she put her speed on display, taking the race out in 28.34. It was again an Illinois swimmer who came in 2nd, as Isabelle Guerra got her hands on the wall in 1:02.99. Guerra was 1:02.48 in prelims, establishing a new lifetime best.

Northwestern was also all over the men’s events, seeing Ben Forbes take the men’s 200 free in 1:54.01. He beat out Peoria Area Water Wizards 17-year-old and Auburn recruit Josh Noll, who took 2nd in 1:55.13. The Wildcats also picked up a win in the men’s 400 IM, where 800 free champion Ryan King swam a 4:28.07. The swim came in a bit off his personal best of 4:25.83.

St Charles Swim Club’s Aleksej Filipovic, a Texas recruit, won the men’s 100 fly in 54.93, beating out NU’s Connor LaMastra (55.33).

University of Chicago’s Garrett Clasen, representing FMC, took the men’s 100 breast in 1:02.32, establishing a new personal best. Clasen entered the meet with a 1:03.81.

Other Friday Event Winners: