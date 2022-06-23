“Freak Accident” Caused Shayna Jack’s Hand Fracture in Training Pool at Worlds

Australian Shayna Jack, who broke her hand on Wednesday when colliding when her hand became entangled in another swimmer’s suit in the training pool, her spokesperson told SwimSwam on Thursday, referring to the incident as a “freak accident.” Jack was forced to withdraw from the meet and will have to have surgery.

Jack was swimming into the wall in the warmup pool when the swimmer in front of her turned and pushed off. Jack’s finger was caught in the other swimmer’s suit, pulling her finger back.

The break has been described as a ‘clean break,’ meaning a more straightforward surgery and recovery.

Jack leaves the meet with a pair of medals, a gold in the women’s 400 free relay and a silver in the 400 mixed medley relay. Based on her early relay splits at the meet, she would have been a contender for more medals later in the meet, both in relays and in the individual 50 and 100 meter freestyles.

Jack posted photos of the injury on Instagram, including an X-ray of her fractured 4th metacarpal.

Jack says that she is still planning to be ready to race for Australia at the Commonwealth Games that begin at the end of July when Australia is expected to have a fuller squad than the one they brought to the World Championships.

A Brief History of Warmup Injuries

She’s not the first big-name swimmer to suffer a serious injury after a warmup pool collision in the last decade. Elizabeth Beisel fractured a finger in the warmup pool at the 2016 Olympic Trials. In 2018, an Alabama swimmer had to be flown to a hospital as the result of a warmup pool collision. A Virginia swimmer broke her hand in warmups in 2015 after setting the school record in the 100 fly.

One of SwimSwam’s most-liked Instagram posts of 2018 was a picture of an AppleWatch that was shattered via a practice collision.