Two Alabama Swimmers Collide in Pool; 1 Flown to Hospital

Local CBS affiliate WRBL in Auburn, Alabama is reporting that two members collided in the pool on Thursday at Auburn’s James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The team had arrived and was preparing for this weekend’s Auburn Invitational, which is due to be Alabama’s last meet of the regular season before travelling to College Station, Texas for the SEC Championship starting on February 14th.

The identities of the swimmers have not been released, but both were injured when one swimmer dove in and hit the other. One was treated locally in Auburn, while the other was flown to Columbus, Georgia. Both swimmers were male, and according to local reporter Marlena Mumma, “their injuries are not serious.”

In a statement, an Alabama spokesperson said “two members of the men’s team practicing in Auburn ahead of this weekend’s Auburn Invitational collided. They have been treated for their injuries.” The spokesperson also said that it’s unknown at this point whether either swimmer will compete this weekend.