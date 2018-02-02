1st Khelo India School Game 2018: Day 2 Results (Hindi)

Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2
Khelo India School Games, Jisme 16 Disciplines Archery Se Wresting Boys And Girls Ke Liye start ho chuki hai. Eight Disciplines — Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball And Wrestling Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex Me shuru ho chuka hai.
Selection Ke Liye 63rd Sgfi National School Games Me Se Swimmers Ko Nominate Kiya Gya Hai. Niche Selected Swimmers Ki List Aap Download Kar Skte Hai.
1st Khelo India School Games 31st Se 7th Feb 2018 Tak Hogi Or Venue Hoga Dr SPMSPC Complex, New Delhi
Selected Swimmers For 1st Khelo India School Games 2017-18(DOWNLOAD)
Khelo India Ka Live Telecast
Khelo India Ka Live Telecast Bhi Aap Apne Laptop, Mobile Or TV Par Dekh Skte Hai, Laptop Or Mobile Par Dekhne Ke Liye Aap Hotstar App Download karke StarSports Par dekh skte hai.
Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Events And Results
|Time
|Event
|10:00 AM
|400m Individual Medley
|10:15 AM
|400m Individual Medley
|10:30 AM
|200m Freestyle
|10:40 AM
|200m Freestyle
|10:50 AM
|100m Breaststroke
|11:00 AM
|100m Breaststroke
|11:10 AM
|50m Butterfly
|11:20 AM
|50m Butterfly
|11:30 AM
|4*100m Freestyle Relay
|5:00 PM
|400m Individual Medley
|5:10 PM
|400m Individual Medley
|5:10 PM
|400m Individual Medley
|5:20 PM
|200m Freestyle
|5:25 PM
|400m Individual Medley
|5:35 PM
|200m Freestyle
|5:40 PM
|200m Freestyle
|5:50 PM
|100m Breaststroke
|5:55 PM
|200m Freestyle
|6:05 PM
|100m Breaststroke
|6:10 PM
|100m Breaststroke
|6:20 PM
|50m Butterfly
|6:25 PM
|100m Breaststroke
|6:35 PM
|50m Butterfly
|6:40 PM
|50m Butterfly
|6:50 PM
|4*100m Freestyle Relay
|6:57 PM
|50m Butterfly
|7:05 PM
|4*100m Freestyle Relay
Download Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Heat-List:
Download Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Results :
