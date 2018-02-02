1st Khelo India School Game 2018: Day 2 Results (Hindi)

Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2

Khelo India School Games, Jisme 16 Disciplines Archery Se Wresting Boys And Girls Ke Liye start ho chuki hai. Eight Disciplines — Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, GymnasticsJudo, Kabaddi, Volleyball And Wrestling Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex Me shuru ho chuka hai.

Selection Ke Liye 63rd Sgfi National School Games Me Se Swimmers Ko Nominate Kiya Gya Hai. Niche Selected Swimmers Ki List Aap Download Kar Skte Hai.

1st Khelo India School Games 31st Se 7th Feb 2018 Tak Hogi Or Venue Hoga Dr SPMSPC Complex, New Delhi

Selected Swimmers For 1st Khelo India School Games 2017-18(DOWNLOAD)

Khelo India Ka Live Telecast

Khelo India Ka Live Telecast Bhi Aap Apne Laptop, Mobile Or TV Par Dekh Skte Hai, Laptop Or Mobile Par Dekhne Ke Liye Aap Hotstar App Download karke StarSports Par dekh skte hai.

Indian Swimming or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par Swimswam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamhindi

 

Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Events And Results

Time Event
10:00 AM 400m Individual Medley
10:15 AM 400m Individual Medley
10:30 AM 200m Freestyle
10:40 AM 200m Freestyle
10:50 AM 100m Breaststroke
11:00 AM 100m Breaststroke
11:10 AM 50m Butterfly
11:20 AM 50m Butterfly
11:30 AM 4*100m Freestyle Relay
5:00 PM 400m Individual Medley
5:10 PM 400m Individual Medley
5:10 PM 400m Individual Medley
5:20 PM 200m Freestyle
5:25 PM 400m Individual Medley
5:35 PM 200m Freestyle
5:40 PM 200m Freestyle
5:50 PM 100m Breaststroke
5:55 PM 200m Freestyle
6:05 PM 100m Breaststroke
6:10 PM 100m Breaststroke
6:20 PM 50m Butterfly
6:25 PM 100m Breaststroke
6:35 PM 50m Butterfly
6:40 PM 50m Butterfly
6:50 PM 4*100m Freestyle Relay
6:57 PM 50m Butterfly
7:05 PM 4*100m Freestyle Relay

Download Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Heat-List:

 

 

Download Khelo India School Game 2018 Day 2 Results :

 

 

Join Us:-

Rules:-

  • Sirf Swimming Related Topic Hi Group Me Dale.
  • Swimming Related Questions Ya Apni Swimming Video Group Me Share Kar Skte Hai
  • Swimming Ke Alawa Koi Bhi Message Krne Wale Ko Group Se Remove Kar Diya Jayega

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …

Read More »