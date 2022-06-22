Shayna Jack Breaks Her Hand In Training, Withdraws From World Champs

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, who had the third-fastest entry time in the women’s 100 free at the 2022 World Championships, has withdrawn from the race in its entirety. According to the Eurovision Aquatics live broadcast, this is due to the fact that she broke her hand in training prior to the start of the heats session on Wednesday morning, and will be out for the rest of the meet.

Via Instagram, Jack spoke of her withdrawal, saying that she will be turning her focus towards the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Jack previously swam on Australia’s gold-medal winning 4×100 free relay and silver-medal mixed medley relay. She split 52.65 on the 4×100 free relay and anchored in 52.92 on the mixed medley relay. She was also set to swim the 50 free individually later in the meet prior to her injury. She set personal bests of 52.60 and 24.11 in the 100 and 50 free at Australian trials this year, being seeded third in the 100 and second in the 50.

This World Championships meet was Jack’s first major international meet in three years. In July 2019, she received a doping ban from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Ban Authority, which originally suspended her from four years of competition but was later reduced to two years. Jack swam in her first meet back since her ban in December 2021.

The women’s 100 free is now missing two major stars in Jack and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey. Haughey, the defending Olympic silver medalist who had the fastest entry time in the event, pulled out of World Championships due to an ankle injury.