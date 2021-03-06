2021 Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (March) – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

As the fourth and final day of racing begins this morning, we will get things started to an interesting battle in the 100 backstroke. Three of America’s most accomplished backstrokers in recent years will go head to head in the form of world record holder Regan Smith, former world record holder Kathleen Baker, and Olympic and World Champion Olivia Smoliga.

The world record holder on the men’s side will also be in the pool as Ryan Murphy looks to fend off the field and claim the 100 backstroke title.

Simone Manuel picked up a 100 freestyle win earlier in the week but shared that she wasn’t quite happy with the time. Today she will get the chance to claim 50 freestyle gold but will face stiff competition from the likes of Abbey Weitzeil.

With the 200 breast and 200 IM in the mix today as well, we’ll finish the session off with the B and C finals of the women’s 800 freestyle as the fastest heats will race tonight.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Top 8:

Regan Smith (59.39) Olivia Smoliga (59.89) Kathleen Baker (59.97) Lisa Bratton (1:01.16) Levenia Sim (1:01.66) Hali Flickinger (1:01.82) Linnea Mack (1:02.03) Sherridon Dressel (1:02.61)

Olivia Smoliga was the only swimmer in the first heat to crack the 1-minute mark, posting a 59.89 to trail her PB of 58.73 by just over a second. In heat 2, Kathleen Baker swam the top time with 59.97, to trail both Smoliga’s heat 1 swim as well as her best time and former world record of 58.00.

Regan was also a decent bit slower than her PB and WR of 57.57 as she won the third prelims heat. As we expected, Smoliga, Baker, and Smith have set themselves up for a nice battle in the finals as all three of them swam within a half-second of each other this morning.

Lisa Bratton, Levenia Sim, and Hali Flickinger will go into tonight’s final as 4th, 5th, and 6th seeds, respectively, having set themselves up fr a battle of their own. Linnea Mack and Sherridon Dressel got their names in the ring, rounding out the top 8 with 7th and 8th place.

That meant that Beata Nelson was shut out the A final, swimming a 1:02.62 which was just 0.01 slower than what it took to make the cut.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Top 8:

Justin Ress (54.38) Ryan Murphy (54.87) Kacper Stokowski (55.28) Coleman Stewart (55.30) Paul Le (55.94) Drew Carbon (56.16) Chris Reid (56.17) Zheng Quah (56.19)

Justin Ress had the upper hand this morning over world record holder Ryan Murphy. Ress swam a 54.38 to Murphy’s 54.87 to earn the top time into tonight’s finals. Ress had an entry time of 53.31 going into the meet but has been as fast as a 53.26 in the event.

Ress and Murphy will be joined in the final by a trio of current and former NC State swimmers Kacper Stokowski, Coleman Stewart, and Paul Le. Stokowski posted the 3rd fastest time this morning in a 55.28 but Stewart wasn’t too far behind, hitting a 55.30. Le also managed to get under the 56-second mark, hitting a 55.94.

While both Stewart and Le have moved on from the NCAA to swim professionally, Stokowski is currently in his sophomore year at NC State, having recently raced at ACC’s. There, he won the 100-yard backstroke event with a 44.82. This is a solid racing opportunity for Stokowski in the lead-up t0 NCAAs later this month.

Ryan Lochte also raced the event but wasn’t quick enough to get into the A final, swimming a 56.60 for 11th place. Lochte will also race the 200 IM later in the session.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Top 8:

Annie Lazor (2:27.05) Micah Sumrall (2:27.64) Emily Escobedo (2:27.91) Madisyn Cox (2:28.93) Molly Hannis (2:31.25) Gracie Weyant (2:31.64) Laura Morley (2:32.05) Brooke Forde (2:32.55)

All top 5 finishers in the 100 breast final earlier this week have qualified as the top 5 entrants in tonight’s 200 breaststroke final. Annie Lazor notched the quickest prelim swim, hitting a 2:27.05 – more than 6 seconds off her own Pro Swim Series record of 2:20.77 from 2019.

Micah Sumrall and Emily Escobedo weren’t far behind Lazor, touching in 2:27.64 and 2:27.91, respectively. In the 100 breast, Lazor took silver, Escobedo took bronze, and Sumrall was fourth as they were all unable to catch Molly Hannis who took gold.

Hannis will look to pick up another title tonight but has her work cut out for her, having swum a 2:31.25 this morning for the fifth seed. That gives her a decent amount of work to do tonight to catch that top 3 or the number 4 qualifier Madisyn Cox who touched in a 2:28.93 this morning. Cox will have a chance tonight to improve upon her 5th place finish in the 100 breast a few days ago.

The women’s breaststroke at this Pro Swim Series has served as a pretty solid preview for the upcoming Olympic Trials were these 5 women, among a few other will all be vying for a spot on the Olympic team. The one key competitor missing from the picture here is Lilly King who will be a strong contender for the spots.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Top 8:

Top seed in this morning’s 200 breast Will Licon didn’t quite have what it took to keep his seed in tonight’s final, swimming a 2:15.76 in the prelims, compared to his entry time of 2:07.62.

With Licon out of the way, 2016 Olympian in the event was the fastest swimmer this morning. Cordes swam a 2:13.95 in the 200, a bit off his 2:10.52 entry time and about 5 seconds slower than the 2:08.34 he swam to earn 8th place in Rio back in 2016.

Josh Prenot and Andrew Wilson posted a pair of 2:14s, with Prenot hitting a 2:14.78 and Wilson right behind in 2:14.97. They will be joined by Brandon Fischer who got in with a 2:15.63 for fourth seed, right ahead of Licon.

Nic Fink was a 2:15.8 for 6th while Grant Sanders and Chase Kalisz tied for 7th in a 2:16.21.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final