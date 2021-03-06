19-Year Old Federico Burdisso Breaks Italian Record in the 200 Fly in Rome

Italian swimmer Federico Burdisso swam a 1:51.98 in the 200 meter fly (short course) on Saturday meeting, which breaks his own Italian Record in the event. Burdisso’s previous record, set in December 2019, was 1:52.52.

The 19-year old Burdisso is swimming at a regional meeting at the Federal Center of Pietralata this weekend. With limited national racing opportunities in the country, many of Italy’s top swimmers have been racing instead at these smaller, regional meets over the last few weeks.

Burdisso’s is the second Italian Record to be broken at such meets in the last 2 days, joining Simona Quadarella’s 1500 free.

Burdisso placed 4th in the 200 fly at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, and is a member of the group of athletes who have been pre-selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

His 200 fly time leaves him well shy of the World Record of 1:48.24 held by Daiya Seto and the European Record of 1:49.46 held by Nikolay Skvortsov.

Burdisso swam last season at Northwestern University in the United States. Northwestern enters Saturday’s final day of competition at the Big Ten Championships in 6th place, 27 points behind Wisconsin and 61.5 points behind Purdue. As a freshman last season, Burdisso was the team’s highest-scoring swimmer, grabbing 43 points across the 100 and 200 fly.