2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: NC State 400 Medley Relay Photo Vault

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As reported by James Sutherland,

The NC State women recorded the fastest time in history to win the NCAA title in the 400 medley relay on Thursday night, becoming the first team ever to go sub-3:25.

The quartet of Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29) and Julia Poole (48.22) came together to put up a time of 3:24.59, lowering the NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 3:25.09 set by Stanford in 2018.