Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: NC State 400 Medley Relay Photo Vault

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As reported by James Sutherland,

The NC State women recorded the fastest time in history to win the NCAA title in the 400 medley relay on Thursday night, becoming the first team ever to go sub-3:25.

The quartet of Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29) and Julia Poole (48.22) came together to put up a time of 3:24.59, lowering the NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 3:25.09 set by Stanford in 2018.

Kyle Alons. Courtesy of the NCAA

Katharine Berkoff. Courtesy of the NCAA

NC State NCAA champ 400 medley relay. Courtesy of the NCAA

NC State NCAA champ 400 medley relay. Courtesy of the NCAA

Julia Poole. Courtesy of the NCAA

NC State NCAA champ 400 medley relay. Courtesy of the NCAA

Courtesy of the NCAA

Courtesy of the NCAA

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!