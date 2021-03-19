GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/19/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Jude Banks, 13, Cleveland Swim Institute (CSI-LE): Banks broke a minute in the 100 breaststroke for the first time in his young career, dropping from 1:01.2 all the way to 59.8 at the LE Junior Olympic Championship. He also cut nearly four seconds to go 2:10.4 in the 100 breast.

Joe Rusnock, 17, Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis (FVYT-CT): Another breaststroker with a big drop to make this list – Rusnock dropped more than a full second from 56.1 to 55.0 in the 100 breast. He also hit a career-best 46.0 in the 100 free, plus best times in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Grey Davis, 14, Cavalier Aquatics (VA-Y-V): 14-year-old Davis broke two minutes for the first time in her 200 IM, dropping almost two full seconds to go 1:59.3. She also hit bests in the 100 breast and 200 fly.

Mackenzie Headley, 14, Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis (FVYT-CT): Headley hit new personal bests in the 50 free (23.04) and 100 free (50.22), with the latter being a time drop of 1.8 seconds.

