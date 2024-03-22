Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/22/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Adam Giersch, 13, Tide Swimming (VA): Giersch made some noise at the Virginia LSC Championships in early March, setting four lifetime bests, highlighted by his win in the 200 free. The Tide Swimming product put up a time of 1:43.00, ranking him 2nd among 13-year-olds in the U.S. this season and 18th all-time. He also went 22.29 in the 50 free, 53.81 in the 100 back and 53.31 in the 100 fly for new best times.

Kai Joyner, 13, Rochester Swim Club (MN): Joyner showed incredible form at the Minnesota 11-14 State Championships last weekend in Minneapolis, establishing himself as one of the fastest 13-year-olds in history in several events. The Rochester Swim Club product cracked the top 10 all-time for 13-year-old boys in the 100 free (46.15), 200 free (1:41.45) and 100 back (50.90), ranking 3rd, 5th and 9th, respectively. In the 100 free, the only names he trails are Thomas Heilman (45.19) and Michael Andrew (46.06), having surpassed the likes of Luka Mijatovic (46.16). Joyner also moved to 14th all-time in the 400 IM (4:02.53), 19th in the 200 back (1:52.04) and 22nd in the 500 free (4:39.02).

Millie Conner, 10, Team Greenville (SC): Conner followed up a trio of best times at the Southern Premier meet at the beginning of March with seven last weekend at the “Best of South” meet in Atlanta, moving up in the historical rankings in four of them. Conner clocked 1:02.32 in the 100 fly to rank 32nd all-time in the girls’ 10 & under age group, while her 28.07 showing in the 50 fly moved her into a tie for 42nd. She also ranks in the top 100 in the 50 free (26.64) and 100 free (58.41), sitting 87th and 97th, respectively.

Aidan Collins, 14, DART Swimming (SN): Collins had back-to-back standout showings at the beginning of March, first racing at the March Madness Closed Invite in Monterey Park, Calif., and then taking on the SNS 14 & Under Short Course Championships in Roseville. The headlining swim for Collins came at the SNS meet in the 100 breast, where he rattled off a best time of 56.45 to move into 17th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. He also went 49.62 in the 100 fly to rank 44th all-time, and added best times in the 200 free (1:42.67) and 200 back (1:59.71). At the March Madness meet, the DART Swimming product set bests of 22.04 in the 50 free, 1:51.60 in the 200 fly and 1:54.51 in the 200 IM, with his 200 fly swim ranking 11th in the 13-14 age group this season.

Gabriel Trujillo, 13, Rays Asphalt Green (OH): Trujillo set best times across the board at the Ohio SC Junior Championships, highlighted by his 100 fly swim where he dropped more than a second and a half. Trujillo came into the meet with a PB of 53.33, set in January, and went 53.22 in the prelims before clocking 51.77 in the final, ranking him 5th among 13-year-olds this season and 44th all-time. He also set PBs that landed him top-eight finishes in the 200 fly (2:01.45), 50 free (22.85), 100 free (50.05) and 200 free (1:47.52).

Reid O’Connell, 14, Long Island Aquatic Club (MR): O’Connell placed 1st or 2nd in every event he swam at the Junior Metro Championships earlier this month in East Meadow, N.Y., setting new best times in four events. In the 400 IM, O’Connell took off 1.28 seconds to finish in 3:57.05, moving him into 28th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. The LIAC product also went 1:50.39 in the 200 IM, just shy of his PB of 1:50.18 best time set in February that ranks 15th all-time.

Julia Bak, 13, QNS Aquatic Club (MR): Also racing at the Junior Metro meet, Bak fired off blistering swims in the 50 free and 100 back, both ranking 5th this season among 13-year-old girls. The QNS Aquatic Club member went 23.35 in the 50 free and 55.24 in the 100 back, which also rank 43rd and 37th all-time, respectively, among 13-year-olds. Bak also set PBs in the 100 fly (56.32), 200 IM (2:08.72), 200 free (1:54.82) and 100 breast (1:10.54).

Amare San Diego, 13, Kamehameha Swim Club (HI): San Diego broke the Hawaii LSC Record for 13-14 boys in the 100 breast despite being in the younger half of the age group in February, clocking 57.95 at the State Championships to break the 58.10 mark established by Tom Caps in 2018. San Diego also won the 200 breast in 2:07.94, ranking 4th this season among 13-year-olds (his 100 breast ranks 5th). He followed up in March with best times in the 100 breast (1:07.17) and 200 breast (2:31.48) in long course at the Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way, with the 100 breast ranking him 1st for 13-year-olds early in the 2024 long course season.