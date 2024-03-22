Alex Walsh FULL 1:49.20 200 IM Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Virginia senior Alex Walsh swam the #2 time ever in the 200 IM last night (1:49.20) to take her 3rd NCAA title in that event in 4 years. Hear what she has to say about bouncing back after a “less than optimal” season in 2023.
she’s so mature! great to see her in a better head space than last year. very excited for what’s to come