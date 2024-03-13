Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/13/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Ayden Tan, 11, DART Swimming (SN): Tan has been on fire through the early stages of 2024, following up some blistering swims at the DART Last Chance Invitational in February with a dominant showing at the Sierra Nevada 14 & Under Championships last weekend. Tan set best times in five events and won seven in the latter, highlighted by his 200 IM swim of 2:06.59 which ranks 13th all-time among 11-year-olds. His time of 2:05.90 in the 200 back ranks 13th all-time, and he also set new bests in the 50 free (24.10), 100 free (51.95) and 50 back (26.20), all ranking in the top three in the country this season. At the DART Last Chance Invite, his time of 1:07.22 is good for #3 in the nation this season among 11-year-olds.

Olivia Parent, 12, Bluefish Swim Club (NE): Parent broke the New England Swimming record in the 1650 free in a time of 17:07.02 at the New England Swimming 11-14 Age Group Championships. Parent, who trains with Bluefish Swim Club in Springfield, Mass., now ranks #19 all-time in the mile for 11-12 girls. She originally broke the NE record in December with a time of 17:14.56, the previous record from 2005, was held by Elizabeth Beisel. Parent is the younger sister of University of Florida freshman and Junior National teamer, Josh Parent. Parent also broke the meet records in the 400 IM (4:33.54) and the 500 Free (5:06.14).

J.J. Hoover, 14, Bulldog Aquatic Club (LA): Hoover had back-to-back standout performances at the Louisiana Age Group Championships in late February and then the Speedo Sectionals in Lewisville in early March, setting a few state records in the process. Hoover set Louisiana Records for 13-14 boys in both the 100 fly (51.19) and 200 fly (1:54.21), both ranking inside the top 30 in the age group this season.

Sadie Allen, 10, Crawfish Aquatics (LA): Allen produced lifetime bests in six events at last month’s Louisana Age Group SC Championships, highlighted by a pair of new state records. The Crawfish Aquatics swimmer notched new LA marks in the girls’ 9-10 age group in the 50 free (26.34) and 50 fly (27.90), now ranking 85th and 26th all-time, respectively, in the girls’ 10 & under age group in those events. She also cracked the top 100 all-time in the 100 IM (1:06.89) and 100 free (59.39), and added a PB in the 200 IM (2:25.59).

Avery Daigle, 13, Franco’s Fins (LA): Daigle set new state records in the 50 free (23.14) and 100 fly (55.37) for 13-14 girls at the Louisiana Age Group Championships despite being in the younger half of the age group, now ranking 2nd in the 50 free and 9th in the 100 fly this season among 13-year-old girls. She also set new bests in the 200 free (1:52.79), 50 back (26.43) and 200 back (2:02.76), and followed up at the Lewisville Sectionals with bests in the 100 free (50.94) and 100 back (55.72).

Vera Conic, 16, Palatine Park District Swim Team (IL): Conic fired off a best time of 53.11 in the 100 back leading off the Palatine Park 400 medley relay at the Illinois Senior Championships, a swim that moves her into a tie for 73rd all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group and ranks 8th this season. After setting additional best times in the 50 free (24.30), 50 back (25.39), 100 fly (55.39) and 200 IM (2:04.11) at the meet, Conic was in action one week later at the Westmont Pro Swim, hitting a PB of 2:14.74 in the 200 back to make the ‘A’ final and finish 5th overall. She was also 1:02.79 in the 100 back for 11th and a season-best time. Those swims rank 7th (200 back) and 11th (100 back) in the U.S. this season in the 15-16 age group.

Leighton Lentz, 12, Lake Erie Silver Dolphins, LESD (OH): Lentz won eight individual events at the Lake Erie Age Group Championships last weekend, securing the High Point award. This marked Lentz’s fourth consecutive High Point honor in her age group, leading the Lake Erie Silver Dolphin Swim Team to the meet title. The 12-year-old had wins in the 500 free, 1650 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 IM, 200 IM and 400 IM, and also swam on two victorious relays.