Letitia Sim Bags 200 Breast Gold To Open 54th Singapore National Age Group Championships

54th SINGAPORE NATIONAL AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 12th – March 17th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Results

The 54th edition of the Singapore National Age Group Championships kicked off this week from OCBC Aquatic Centre. Athletes will be racing over the next week in the hopes of capturing Olympic qualification times with the Paris Games on the horizon.

No athlete made the grade through the first day of individual events, however.

Ardi Azman and Darren Chua led the men’s 100m freestyle pack with the only two results under the 50-second threshold. Azman touched first in 49.60 followed by Chua’s 49.82. Darren Lim rounded out the podium in 50.73.

Amanda Lim topped the women’s 100m free podium, registering an effort of 56.11. That got the edge over Quah Ting Wen who settled for silver in 56.33 while Ashley Lim also landed on the podium in 57.44. Quah is the national record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 54.62 from 2019.

Junhao Chan scored the men’s 200m breast victory by a large margin. His time of 2:14.58 represented the sole outing of the field under the 2:20 threshold. Women’s 2breast winner Letitia Sim also won handily, with her gold medal-worthy effort of 2:26.09 beating the pack by over 10 seconds.

It was during the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup where Sim fired off a new lifetime best and national record of 2:24.15 in this race.

Sim is taking an Olympic redshirt on a hiatus as a University of Michigan Wolverine.

Finally, Quah Zheng Wen posted a time of 23.55 to reap gold in the men’s 50m fly event.