Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 M. NCAAs Day 3: 8th In Prelims Faster in 3 Events Than in 2019

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

We’re taking a daily look at the times it took to make the championships or console finals in each event here at the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, and just like yesterday, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, with some times faster than in years past, and a few times slower.

2017 2018 2019 2021
400 IM – 8th 3:40.64 3:39.52 3:40.78 3:40.80
400 IM – 16th 3:43.64 3:41.72 3:42.77 3:44.05
100 Fly – 8th 45.47 45.29 45.31 45.10
100 Fly – 16th 45.87 45.70 45.64 45.64
200 Free – 8th 1:33.21 1:32.84 1:32.42 1:32.68
200 Free – 16th 1:33.58 1:33.70 1:32.93 1:32.98
100 Breast – 8th 52.06 52.28 51.93 51.73
100 Breast – 16th 52.47 52.47 52.25 52.03
100 Back – 8th 45.27 45.21 45.09 45.04
100 Back – 16th 45.87 45.93 45.37 45.53

In the morning’s first event, the 400 IM, the 3:40.80 it took to take the A-final was just 0.02s slower than it took in 2019, although a good deal slower than the 3:39.52 it took to make it in 2018. Only 9 of the 36 men who swam this event this morning dropped time from seed, with 4 of those coming from swimmers who made the A-final. Top-seeded Carson Foster of Texas was actually about 2.5s slower than his seed time, although that was still enough to make him the top qualifier by nearly a second.

The 100 fly was faster, in terms of 8th place time, than it had been in recent years, with a 45.10 needed to make tonight’s A-final, and that’s with the top seed, Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan being disqualified for a false start. Had Ramadan not been DQd and come to close his seed time, it would’ve taken a 45.0 to make the A-final, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before it’ll take a 44. Cal’s Ryan Hoffer got the top time of the morning with a 44.24, knocking nearly a second off of his seed time. 15 of 41 swimmers in this even dropped time from seed.

It took a 1:32.68 to make the A-final in the 200 free, just a bit slower than in 2019, but generally in line with what we’ve seen in previous years. What’s notable, though, is that it once again took a sub-1:33 to even make the B-final, something we first saw happen in 2019 after 1:33s were still scoring in previous years. 10 of 43 swimmers dropped time from seed, although neither Drew Kibler, who had the fastest time of the morning at 1:30.87, nor Kieran Smith, who has the fastest time this season at a 1:29.48 and posted the 2nd-fastest time of the morning (1:31.69), did. .

We expected the 100 breast to take a leap forward this year, especially after all the 51s we saw ACCs and Big Tens, and sure enough, the 8th and 16th place times were each two-tenths faster than they were in 2019. Top seeded Max McHugh was almost seven-tenths off of his seed time, but still the only man under 51, and it would not be a surprise if we see a 49 tonight. Despite the overall speed, only 4 of 39 swimmers dropped from seed time, although in a really interesting wrinkle, another three swimmers – Reece Whitley (51.39), Caspar Corbeau (51.52), and Kevin Houseman (51.75), all exactly matched their seed times.

The 8th place time for the 100 back was also a bit faster than in previous years, with it taking a 45.04 today after it took a 45.09 in 2019 and a 45.2 the two years before that. With 7 of the top 8 men going under 45, it’ll certainly take a 44 to make the A-final in the next couple of years, just as in the 100 fly. On the flip side, it was a bit easier to make the B-final than it was in 2019, with a 45.53 getting the job done today versus a 45.37 two years ago. Just as we saw in 3 of the other 4 events, the fastest swimmer of the morning actually added time from seed, as Shaine Casas went 44.41 after coming in with a 43.87 seed time, but again, he should be faster tonight. 14 of 40 swimmers dropped time from seed, including 6 of the top 8 (and Nick Albiero tied his seed time at 44.85).

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!