Three Women Beat FINA ‘A’ Cut in 1500 Free at Spanish LCM Champs Night 3

2021 SPANISH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sabadell, Spain

Olympic Qualification Event

LCM (50M)

On the third day of finals at the Spanish Spring Championships, the distance events kicked off the night with two women going under the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 1500 free.

Maria De Valdes clocked a 16:18.37 for the win, beating Jimena Perez by five seconds (16:23.50). De Valdes torched her old best by ten seconds here, while Perez was over 15 seconds off of hers. Nevertheless, De Valdes adds her name to the Spanish Olympic roster, and Perez adds this event to her lineup after qualifying already in the 800 free earlier this week.

Taking third in a new junior meet record was 2004-born Angela Martinez, going 16:28.25 to take over 20 seconds off of her old best. Martinez is a young distance talent to watch; she went a few seconds under the ‘A’ cut, but since she finished third here she won’t get to join the team in Tokyo.

Jessica Vall was painfully close to securing the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 breast, just missing it with a 1:07.22 tonight. Vall needed a 1:07.07 to add the 100 breast to her lineup for Tokyo, where she’s already qualified in the 200.

Africa Zamorano swam to another win tonight, adding to her 200 free and 100 back victories with a 2:09.98 in the 200 back. Zamorano is already qualified in the 200 back for Tokyo, and she was only about six-tenths off of her best from December.

OTHER WINNERS

Miguel Duran posted an 8:01.95 to take the men’s 800 free.

posted an 8:01.95 to take the men’s 800 free. Nicolas Garcia won the 200 back title in 1:57.34, just off of a best. Manu Bacarizo went 1:58.05 in prelims before swimming to second in 1:58.52 tonight, but he was just off of the 1:57.50 needed to make the team.

won the 200 back title in 1:57.34, just off of a best. went 1:58.05 in prelims before swimming to second in 1:58.52 tonight, but he was just off of the 1:57.50 needed to make the team. The men’s 100 breast went to Gonzalo Carazo at 1:01.75, just ahead of Joan Ballester (1:01.94).

SPANISH OLYMPIC TEAM