Kristof Milak Goes 51.0, Hubert Kos Right Behind at 51.5 PR in 100 Fly Prelims

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

Kristof Milak dropped a 51.07 to lead the 100 fly prelims this evening in Budapest, with tomorrow morning’s finals being the last session of the meet. This ties his world-best time from December.

The surprise was the second-place finisher, as new 200 IM European junior record-holder Hubert Kos downed his old best with a 51.52, well ahead of Szebasztian Szabo‘s 52.20 in third. Kos turns 18 in a couple of days, and this was a best by over a second for him, now ranking him ninth in the world.

Kos now appears favored to qualify in this event for Tokyo to go along with his 200 IM. For some American context, Michael Phelps holds the 17-18 NAG record at 51.10, while #2 in history in the age group is Luca Urlando at 52.04.

2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Fly

KristofHUN
Milak
12/12
51.07
2Josif
Miladinov		BUL51.0812/19
3Noe
Ponti		SUI51.1512/04
4Takeshi
Kawamoto		JPN51.2802/07
5Naoki
Mizunuma		JPN51.3402/07
6Andrei
Minakov		RUS51.3710/27
7Katsuo
Matsumoto		JPN51.4702/07
8Luis
Martinez		GUA51.5011/13
9Jakub
Majerski		POL51.6402/27
9Matt
Temple		AUS51.6412/14
View Top 41»

Milak also swam the 200 free, going 1:47.52 to touch behind Nandor Nemeth‘s 1:46.87. Nemeth was first in the 100 free prelims before Milak beat him and his national record in the final, so this race will be one to watch tomorrow morning.

2005-born Laura Veres broke two minutes for the first time in the 200 free, hitting a 1:59.14 to lead the prelims by over a second. She was well ahead of her old best, a 2:00.97 from last month. Cal commit Fanni Fabian was second in 2:00.40, ahead of Ajna Kesely (2:00.69) and Katinka Hosszu (2:00.75), setting up a big race tomorrow morning in the final.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHES

  • Breaking a minute in the 100 fly, Boglarka Kapas went 59.43, a new best and her first sub-1:00 ever.
  • Dalma Sebestyen was 31.45 in the 50 breast to lead the way on the women’s side, while Caba Siladi led the men at 27.68.
  • Katalin Burian was 28.67 to lead the women’s 50 back prelims, with Richard Bohus topping the men’s prelims at 25.05.

In This Story

2
PFA
18 minutes ago

Excited to see what will happen later.

Sly
16 minutes ago

Someone is in form

