Kristof Milak Goes 51.0, Hubert Kos Right Behind at 51.5 PR in 100 Fly Prelims

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Friday prelims results

Kristof Milak dropped a 51.07 to lead the 100 fly prelims this evening in Budapest, with tomorrow morning’s finals being the last session of the meet. This ties his world-best time from December.

The surprise was the second-place finisher, as new 200 IM European junior record-holder Hubert Kos downed his old best with a 51.52, well ahead of Szebasztian Szabo‘s 52.20 in third. Kos turns 18 in a couple of days, and this was a best by over a second for him, now ranking him ninth in the world.

Kos now appears favored to qualify in this event for Tokyo to go along with his 200 IM. For some American context, Michael Phelps holds the 17-18 NAG record at 51.10, while #2 in history in the age group is Luca Urlando at 52.04.

2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Fly Kristof HUN

Milak 2 Josif

Miladinov BUL 51.08 3 Noe

Ponti SUI 51.15 4 Takeshi

Kawamoto JPN 51.28 5 Naoki

Mizunuma JPN 51.34 6 Andrei

Minakov RUS 51.37 7 Katsuo

Matsumoto JPN 51.47 8 Luis

Martinez GUA 51.50 9 Jakub

Majerski POL 51.64 9 Matt

Temple AUS 51.64 View Top 41»

Milak also swam the 200 free, going 1:47.52 to touch behind Nandor Nemeth‘s 1:46.87. Nemeth was first in the 100 free prelims before Milak beat him and his national record in the final, so this race will be one to watch tomorrow morning.

2005-born Laura Veres broke two minutes for the first time in the 200 free, hitting a 1:59.14 to lead the prelims by over a second. She was well ahead of her old best, a 2:00.97 from last month. Cal commit Fanni Fabian was second in 2:00.40, ahead of Ajna Kesely (2:00.69) and Katinka Hosszu (2:00.75), setting up a big race tomorrow morning in the final.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHES