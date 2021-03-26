Hoffer Disappointed with Front-end Speed, Surprised with Back-Half in 50 Free

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
NIGHT 2 FINALS PREVIEW
NIGHT 2 FINALS HEAT SHEET
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- American Record: 1:14.50, NC State — 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- Meet Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
Pool Record: 1:15.34, NC State — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:14.46
- 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:15.54
Top 3:
- Cal- 1:14.36 *Pool Record
- Florida- 1:14.48
- Alabama- 1:15.62
Cal put their two fastest guys on the front end of the relay, with Swede Bjorn Seelinger leading the Cal Bears off in 18.72, the second-fastest freshman lead-off ever. Then, senior Ryan Hoffer whipped out an 18.06 to further propel Cal into the lead. Daniel Carr was next in the water at 18.51, handing it off to 19.07 anchor Nate Biondi (son of Olympian Matt Biondi) to win the title at 1:14.36. However, Florida’s Eric Friese nearly caught N. Biondi at the finish with his powerful 18.38 anchor.
50 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
Pool Record: 18.43, Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.63
- 2020 Top Performer: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.87
Top 3:
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 18.33 *Pool Record
- Bjorn Seelinger (Cal)- 18.71
- Adam Chaney (Florida)- 18.88
Cal’s Ryan Hoffer was out like a rocket, flipping to a 8.90 at the feet off of the first 25. Hoffer couldn’t be stopped, defending his NCAA 50 free title by 0.38 seconds with a new Greensboro pool record time of 18.33. Hoffer shaved a tenth off his lifetime best of 18.43 from this morning, remaining the second-fastest swimmer ever in the 50-yard free behind Caeleb Dressel (17.63). Hoffer’s 18.33 tonight cracks the top-10 performances in history, which were all formerly held by Dressel, ranking 10th all-time.