SwimSwam Pulse: 59% Had Picked Texas To Win NCAA Championships

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the men’s NCAA title?

Texas – 59.9%

Cal – 36.7%

Someone else – 3.4%

Nearly 60% of voters expected Texas to win the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving title, compared to 37% for Cal.

Just 3.4% of voters picked any other team. Typically, team and school loyalties pull hard in these poll results, so just 3.4% of voters showing support for their team or alma mater really drives home just how much of a two-team battle this meet should be.

Cal won the 2019 title, and things were shaping up for a showdown in 2020 before the coronavirus canceled the national meet. We’re currently four sessions in to the seven-session meet, with Cal leading but Texas set up to take over the lead in tonight’s finals session.

