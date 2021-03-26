SwimSwam Pulse: 59% Had Picked Texas To Win NCAA Championships

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Question: Who will win the men’s NCAA title?
- Texas – 59.9%
- Cal – 36.7%
- Someone else – 3.4%
Nearly 60% of voters expected Texas to win the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving title, compared to 37% for Cal.
Just 3.4% of voters picked any other team. Typically, team and school loyalties pull hard in these poll results, so just 3.4% of voters showing support for their team or alma mater really drives home just how much of a two-team battle this meet should be.
Cal won the 2019 title, and things were shaping up for a showdown in 2020 before the coronavirus canceled the national meet. We’re currently four sessions in to the seven-session meet, with Cal leading but Texas set up to take over the lead in tonight’s finals session.
