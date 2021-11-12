2021 ISL Season 3 Semifinals Match 1, Day 2 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 12 – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 1

Day two of the ISL Match 1 playoffs kick off at 1 PM EST, with the defending champion Cali Condors holding a slight edge over the Season 1 champion Energy Standard. Breaststrokers Lilly King and Ilya Shymanovich were two of the stars yesterday, winning both the 50 and 200 breast while also taking jackpot totals in the 50, and return today for the 100. Russian star Kliment Kolesnikov returns for the 100 free today for Energy Standard, while Justin Ress, who won the 50 free yesterday, will challenge him in the 100 free. Cali Condors’ World Record holder Coleman Stewart will compete in his signature 100 back against Energy Standard’s Evgeny Rylov.

Women’s 100 free

Top 8 finishers:

Siobhan Haughey (ENS): 51.46 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS): 51.52 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO): 51.86 Erika Brown (CAC): 52.24 Natalie Hinds (CAC): 52.64 Barbora Seemanova (IRO): 52.65 Anna Hopkin (DCT): 52.90 Annika Bruhn (DCT): 53.59

Energy Standard starts the meet with a big 1-2 finish in the women’s 100 free, with Siobhan Haughey just barely touching ahead of teammate Sarah Sjostrom 51.46 to 51.52. Haughey also jackpotted Annika Bruhn’s 1 point form 8th place.

Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo finished in third for Iron in 51.86, while the Condors got a 4th place finish from Erika Brown in 52.24 and a fifth place finish from Natalie Hinds’ 52.64. Both swimmers competed for the United States this past summer in Tokyo.

Men’s 100 free

Top 8 finishers:

Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS): 46.11 Justin Ress (CAC): 46.58 Aleksandr Schegolev (DCT): 46.81 Kacper Majchrzak (CAC): 47.25 Sergey Shevtsov (DCT): 47.56 Matt Richards (IRO): 47.78 Thom de Boer (IRO): 47.82 Clement Mignon (ENS): 47.89

In a battle of individual winners yesterday, Energy Standards’ Kliment Kolesnikov came out on top with his first 100 free win of the season in 46.11. That winning time is off of Kolesnikov’s 45.58 that won him the SC Euro’s title last week. Cali’s Justin Russ touched in second in 46.58 after winning the 50 free yesterday and posting a pair of 45-second splits on the Condors’ relays.

DC Trident’s Aleksandr Schegolev touched in third in 46.81 to wrap up 6 points for the Trident. Despite Kolesnikov’s win, Cali outscores ENS 12-10 in the event courtwsy of Kacper Majchrzak’s 4th place finish and Energy Standard’s Clement Mignon finishing in 8th.

Women’s 200 fly

Top 8 finishers:

Kelsi Dahlia (CAC): 2:05.44 Alys Thomas (IRO): 2:06.75 Helena Rosendahl Bach (ENS): 2:06.77 Katherine Savard (CAC): 2:06.98 Maria Ugolkova (IRO): 2:07.90 Klaudia Nazieblo (DCT): 2:08.68 Viktoriya Gunes (ENS): 2:09.90 Ting Wen Quah (DCT): 2:16.17

After upsetting Srah Sjostrom in the 100 fly yesterday, Cali’s Kelsi Dahlia returned today to win the 200 fly going away in 2:05.44. Dahlia is a perfect 4 for 4 on the season in the 200 fly, having won the race in every match with the exception of Match 2, where she didn’t race the event. Dahlia also jackpotted Ting Wen Quah’s 1 point from 8th place.

Touching in second was Iron’s Alys Thomas in 2:06.75, touching just ahead of ENS’ Helena Rosendahl Bach’s 2:06.77. Cali’s Katherine Savard finished in fourth, adding more padding to the Condors’ lead over Energy Standard.

Men’s 200 fly

Top 8 finishers:

Eddie Wang (CAC): 1:52.00 Camden Murphy (DCT): 1:52.71 Zach Harting (DCT): 1:53.06 Kregor Zirk (ENS): 1:53.90 Luiz Altamir Melo (IRO): 1:53.91 Jose Angel Martinez (CAC): 1:54.49 James Guy (ENS): 1:54.58 Leonardo Santos (IRO): 1:55.84

Cali Condors’ 200 fly specialist Eddie Wang got the job done in the men’s 200 fly, touching first in 1:52.00. Wang twice won the 200 fly in Season 2 and is making his Season 3 debut this week for the Condors. Wang’s lifetime best stands at 1:49.89 and his 1:52.00 is the slowest winning time of the season in this event.

DC Trident had a very strong showing, with Camden Murphy and Zach Harting touching in 1:52.71 and 1:53.06, respectively to take 2nd and 3rd.

Energy Standard who is without Chad Le Clos at this match due to a knee injury, has a major butterfly hole in their lineup without him. Estonian Kregor Zirk finished in 4th with a 1:53.90 as ENS’ top finisher.

Team Scores through men’s 200 fly

CAC: 335 ENS: 312 DCT: 206 IRO: 194

Women’s 100 back

Top 8 finishers:

Ali Deloof (DCT): 56.81 Olivia Smoliga (CAC): 57.04 Maaike de Waard (CAC): 57.46 Simona Kubova (ENS): 57.55 Georgia Davies (ENS): 57.58 Linnea Mack (DCT): 58.02 Silvia Scalia (IRO): 58.21 Danielle Hill (IRO): 58.52

DT Trident’s Ali Deloof won her second 100 back on the season, posting a 56.81 to touch first. That swim is almost a full second slower from her lifetime best of 55.89, which came in Match 5 earlier in the season.

The Cali Condors secured a 2-3 finish with Olivia Smoliga touching in 57.04 and Maaike de Waard finishing in 57.46, allowing the Condors to extend their lead over ENS.

Energy Standard settled for a 4-5 finish, with Simona Kubova finishing 4th in 57.55 and Georgia Davies touching 5th in 57.58.

Men’s 100 back

Top 8 finishers:

Mark Nikolaev (DCT): 49.25 Coleman Stewart (CAC): 49.97 Evgeny Rylov (ENS): 50.06 Guilherme Basseto (IRO): 50.21 Lorenzo Mora (IRO): 50.41 Mohamed Samy (DCT): 51.97 Travis Mahoney (ENS): 52.29 Brodie Williams (CAC): 52.70

DC Trident’s Mark Nikolaev makes it a 100 backstroke sweep for the Trident after touching the wall first in 49.25 in an upset win over current World Record holder Coleman Stewart. This marks Nikolaev’s second 100 back win of the season after winning in the play-in match to qualify DCT for the playoffs. He also jackpotted the 6th-8th points

Cali’s Coleman Stewart touched in second in 49.97, over a second and a half off of his lifetime best and WR of 48.33. He just outtouched Energy Standard’s Evgeny Rylov, who finished 4th in 50.06

Women’s 100 IM

Top 8 finishers:

Beata Nelson (CAC): 58.25 Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS): 58.26 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS): 58.53 Costanza Cocconcelli (IRO): 59.43 Isabella Hindley (DCT): 1:00.08 Bailey Andison (DCT): 1:00.34 Africa Zamorano (IRO): 1:01.06 Marie Pietruschka (CAC): 1:01.92

Cali Condors’ Beata Nelson makes it a perfect 5 for 5 on the season in the 100 IM by the slimmest of margins, posting a 58.25 for the win. Nelson’s lifetime best and American Record stands at 57.90 from Match 7. Nelson also jackpotted the 7th and 8th place points.

Touching just .01 behind was Energy Standard’s Mary-Sophie Harvey in 58.26. She was closely followed by teammate Anastasiya Shkrudai, who touched third to help neutralize Cali’s jackpot win.

Men’s 100 IM

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 50 fly

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 back skins

Men’s 50 free skins