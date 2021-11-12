Breaststroker Noah Richardson Commits to UNCW (Class of 2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta senior Noah Richardson has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington beginning in fall 2022.

Richardson swims for Swim Atlanta and Lanier High School in the greater Atlanta area.

Richardson is primarily a breaststroker, who finished 4th at the 2021 Georgia 6A High School State Championship meet in the 100 yard race.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 56.33

200 breast – 2:03.81

200 IM – 1:55.19

400 IM – 4:09.68

Like many breaststrokers, Richardson’s secondary discipline is the IMs. While not at the same level yet, he’s shown some early-season promise that those races might too be improving: early in the 2021-2022 season, he’s already knocked more than 6 seconds off his best time in the 200 backstroke, for example, earlier in November.

He’ll arrive and join a very young UNCW breasstroke group that is currently led by 5th-year senior Gianmichel D’Alessandro. D’Alessandro is ranked 2nd in the CAA this season in the 100 breaststroke with a 55.31, which is already almost as fast as his best time from last season.

The team’s next three best breaststrokers so far this year, Aiden Duffy (56.68), Noah Sipowski (57.57), and John Martin McGee (57.57) are all freshmen this season.

Last year, Richardson’s best time in the 100 breast would have ranked 7th in the conference, and his best time in the 200 breast would have ranked 5th (including ahead of D’Alessandro). That 200 time would also rank him in the top 10 swimmers in program history in the event.

Richardson also had offers from South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

