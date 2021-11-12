Jakabos Snags 200 IM Gold On Day 2 Of Hungarian SC C’ships

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympian Katinka Hosszu continues her return to racing since the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, taking on the women’s 200m IM after collecting bronze in the 100m IM here in Kaposvár.

On day 2 of the 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships, the versatile swimmer just missed the podium, placing 4th in the 2IM in a time of 2:11.71.

Taking the meet title was domestic rival Zsuzsanna Jakabos, with the 32-year-old producing a time of 2:08.42. That cleared the field by over a second with Dalma Sebestyen getting it done for silver in 2:09.51 while Panna Ugrai rounded out the top 3 in 2:10.81.

As for the men’s 200m IM, it was 19-year-old Gabor Zombori who topped the podium, touching in a time of 1:56.88. That checks in as a new lifetime best for the 400m free World Junior Champion, overtaking his previous PB of 1:57.45 from 2019.

200m fly Olympic champion and World Record holder Kristof Milak was a no-show in the men’s 400m free, which left Balazs Hollo one less competitor to beat out en route to gold. Hollo touched in 3:40.04 to comfortably clear open water ace Kristof Rasovsky who snagged silver in 3:41.92.

Additional winners included Ajna Kesely holding off national record holder Boglarka Kapas in the women’s edition fo the 400m free. Kesely grabbed gold in 4:03.23 to Kapas’ 4:05.91. Kapas owns the Hungarian standard in her lifetime best of 3:58.15 from 2017.

Dominika Varga proved fastest in the women’s 50m fly in 26.34 while Peter Holoda accomplished the same feat in the men’s race in 26.34 this evening.

Jakabos was originally listed on the DC Trident roster for the International Swiming League (ISL) playoffs