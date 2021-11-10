Hosszu Set To Make Post-Olympic Racing Return At Hungarian Nats

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 11th – Sunday, November 14th

Kaposvár, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Prelims at 9:30am local/finals at 6pm local

Start Lists

The 2021 Hungarian Short Course Swimming Championships kick off tomorrow and the big news is that multi-Olympic medalist Katinka Hosszsu is set to make her racing return.

Absent from competitions since this summer’s Olympic Games, including the International Swimming League, meets as well as the European Short Course Championships, Hosszu is diving back in here domestically in 3 events

The Iron Lady is set to swim the 100m and 200m IM, as well as the 200m fly this weekend.

Her presence here in Hungary means that Hosszu will not be racing as a member of Team Iron during the ISL playoffs. Iron is set to faceoff with Energy Standard, Cali Condors and DC Trident beginning tomorrow in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Kristof Milak is also expected to race at these Championships, with the 21-year-old 2020 Olympic gold medalist taking on a monster schedule of 8 events. Milak is entered in the 50m/100m/200m back, 100m/200m fly, 100m/200m/400m free after having taken 200m fly silver at the European Short Course Championships just last week.

Newly-minted 50m fly World Record holder Szebasztian Szabo is on the entry lists along with the likes of Tamas Kenderesi, Maxim Lobanovskij, Kristof Rasovszky, and Zsuzsanna Jakabos.