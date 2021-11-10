Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Roster Update: Key Additions & Losses For The Playoffs

The International Swimming League (ISL) “Play-off phase” is set to get underway on Thursday in Eindhoven, and some of the league’s best clubs are receiving reinforcements in the pursuit of championship glory.

Among the eight clubs that have qualified to compete in the six-match playoffs, seven have revealed their rosters to SwimSwam, though it needs to be acknowledged that the lineups for each specific match are expected to vary, especially early on.

The Aqua Centurions are the only club that has not released their playoff roster.

Below, we’ll take a brief overview of the changes the seven other clubs have made to their rosters compared to the regular season.

CALI CONDORS

The defending champions have received a massive boost with the addition of the ever-versatile Hali Flickinger, who was the 13th-highest scorer during the 2020 season. The club also adds 200 fly specialist Eddie Wang on the men’s side, who scored 49 points across four matches last season.

Some of the swimmers that missed time during the regular season—including Caeleb DresselOlivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds—are on the playoff roster as well.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

 MEN  WOMEN
Khader Baqlah Erika Brown
Marcin Cieslak Kelsi Dahlia
Kevin Cordes Kathrin Demler
Caeleb Dressel Maaike de Waard
Nic Fink Sherridon Dressel
Townley Haas Emily Escobedo
Oleg Kostin Hali Flickinger
Kacper Majchrzak Molly Hannis
Angel Martinez Natalie Hinds
Tomas Peribonio Lilly King
Jesse Puts Leonie Kullman
Justin Ress Beata Nelson
Coleman Stewart Marie Pietruschka
Mark Szaranek Katerine Savard
Eddie Wang Olivia Smoliga
Brodie Williams Anastasia Sorokina

Energy Standard

The biggest addition for 2019 champion Energy Standard comes in the form of Great Britain’s James Guy, who takes over for Italian Marco De Tullio. Guy competed for the London Roar last season and is a versatile option across free, fly and relay events.

Emily Seebohm and Boglarka Kapas, also absent during the regular season, remain out for the playoffs.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

WOMEN MEN
Maddy Banic Adam Barrett
Evgenia Chikunova Simonas Bilis
Georgia Davies James Guy
Victoriya Gunes Kliment Kolesnikov
Mary-Sophie Harvey Chad le Clos
Siobhan Haughey Felipe Lima
Femke Heemskerk Travis Mahoney
Benedetta Pilato Florent Manaudou
Helena Rosendahl-Bach Clement Mignon
Simona Kubova Ben Proud
Janja Segel Evgeny Rylov
Anastasiya Shkurdai Ilya Shymanovich
Sarah Sjostrom Max Stupin
Fanny Teijonsalo Charlie Swanson
Jessica Vall Andrey Zhilkin
  Kregor Zirk

London Roar

A top contender through the first two seasons of the ISL, London will need a breakthrough to reach the top of the mountain this season, especially with the continued absence of Australian sprinter Cate Campbell.

Campbell remains out for the Roar, but they could potentially get back men’s breaststroking star Adam Peaty, who was recently eliminated from the British dance show Strictly Come Dancing. Peaty is on the roster, but if or when he shows up in Eindhoven remains to be seen.

London also gains fellow breaststroker Kirill Prigoda and 200 free Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean, who missed the regular season.

Men’s breaststroke was a weak spot for the Roar this season, so the addition of Prigoda and potentially Peaty could be huge for them.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

MEN WOMEN
Adam Peaty Alia Atkinson
Christian Diener Annie Lazor
Duncan Scott Emma McKeon
Dylan Carter Freya Anderson
Edward Mildred Ilaria Bianchi
Guilherme Guido Jenna Laukkanen
Katsumi Nakamura Katie Shanahan
Kenzo Simons Kim Busch
Kirill Prigoda Kira Toussaint
Kyle Chalmers Laura Lahtinen
Luke Greenbank Marie Wattel
Ross Murdoch Minna Atherton
Samuel Williamson Sydney Pickrem
Teppei Morimoto Valerie van Roon
Tom Dean  
Vini Lanza  
Zac Incerti

LA CURRENT

Like the three teams listed above them in this article, the LA Current have qualified for the ISL Final in each of the past two years. A third straight appearance looked to be far from a sure thing given the strength showed by the Toronto Titans in 2021, but the Current will receive a massive boost for the playoffs that could very well push them over the Canadian-based club.

Ryan Murphy, the third-highest scorer in the 2020 ISL season, will join the Current for the playoffs after missing the entire regular season. Murphy averaged more than 58 points per match in 2020 and could be a game-changer if he’s able to race the backstroke skins during the playoffs (he won the event four times last season).

Also coming into the fold for the playoffs is Greek sprinter Kristian Gkolomeev, who scored 71 points in four matches last year and gives the club flexibility in the men’s sprint free and relay events.

Katie McLaughlinMatt Wilson and Will Licon remain absent for the club after missing the regular season, while Aussie Bronte Campbell is also confirmed to be out.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

WOMEN MEN
Kathleen Baker Javier Acevedo
Imogen Clark Vladyslav Bukhov
Mikaela Dahlke Apostolos Christou
Valentine Dumont Breno Correia
Sara Franceschi Abrahm DeVine
Helena Gasson Kristian Gkolomeev
Béryl Gastaldello Ryan Held
Anastasia Gorbenko Tomoe Hvas
Anna Ntountounaki Martin Malyutin
Kotryna Teterevkova Ryan Murphy
Abbey Weitzeil Brett Pinfold
Ingrid Wilm Maxime Rooney
Madison Wilson Christopher Rothbauer
Alyssa Marsh Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz
  Fernando Scheffer
  Tom Shields

TORONTO TITANS

The Titans were recently dealt a blow when freestyler Blake Pieroni announced that he injured his knee and would miss the playoffs.

Toronto will also be without Canadian native Finlay Knox, who was a huge asset to the club during the regular season, especially in the men’s medley events. Sergey Fesikov comes in his place.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

Women Men
Anika Apostalon Tobias Bjerg
Lisa Bratton Sergey Fesikov
Tessa Cieplucha Brent Hayden
Michelle Coleman Yuri Kisil
Candice Hall Luc Kroon
Louise Hansson Marius Kusch
Julia Hassler Jay Lelliott
Kylie Masse Max Litchfield
Summer McIntosh Anton McKee
Kaersten Meitz Grigori Pekarski
Larissa Oliveira Blake Pieroni
Kayla Sanchez Cole Pratt
Laura Stephens Alberto Razzetti
Dominika Sztandera Shane Ryan
Kasia Wasick Fabian Schwingenschlogl
Kelsey Wog Lorenzo Zazzeri

IRON

The Iron roster for the playoffs remains largely unchanged compared to the regular season, though they will gain Serbian sprinter Andrej Barna.

The club will also be without Turkish breaststroker Emre Sakci, who was a star in 2020 but only raced twice in the Season 3 regular season and combined for 24.5 points.

Katinka Hosszu, who didn’t race in the regular season despite being on the roster and attending meets, remains in the lineup but it’s not confirmed that she will race.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

WOMEN MEN
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Thom de Boer
Katinka Hosszú Leonardo Santos
Melanie Henique Nicholas Santos
Ida Hulkko Guilherme Basseto
Maria Ugolkova Marco Orsi
Veronika Andrusenko Mikhail Vekovischev
Emilie Beckmann Bernhard Reitshammer
Barbora Seemanova Matt Richards
Ingeborg Vassbakk Loyning Kirill Strelnikov
Jenna Strauch Luiz Altamir Melo
Costanza Cocconcelli Lorenzo Mora
Africa Zamorano Sanz Erik Persson
Alys Thomas Andrej Barna
Silvia Scalia Robert Glinta
Casey Fanz Maxim Lobanovszkij
Danielle Hill

DC TRIDENT

Coming off an emotional victory in the Play-In Match to qualify for the playoffs, the DC Trident lose a pair of prominent figures on the men’s side for the postseason in the form of Jacob Pebley and Zach Apple.

Pebley was the second-highest scoring swimmer on the men’s side for DC during the season with 101.5 points, while Apple largely underwhelmed in 2021 (9.2 points/match) compared to his standout showing in Season 2 (29.75 points/match).

The club will also be without Australian Tristan Hollard for the postseason, while Mohamed SamyDrew Loy and Rachel Nicol will all be available.

PLAYOFF ROSTER

WOMEN MEN
Bailey Andison Tommy Cope
Tatiana Belonogoff Felipe Franca
Annika Bruhn Zane Grothe
Ali DeLoof Zach Harting
Joanna Evans Ryan Hoffer
Maddie Groves Jay Litherland
Bella Hindley Drew Loy
Anna Hopkin Cody Miller
Zsu Jakabos Camden Murphy
Madison Kennedy Mark Nikolaev
Linnea Mack Mohammed Samy
Klaudia Nazieblo Aleksandr Shchegolev
Leah Neale Serhii Shevtsov
Rachel Nicol Velimir Stjepanovic
Ting Wen Quah Andreas Vazaios
Maria Temnikova

