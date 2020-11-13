Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 U.S. Open – Beaverton Thursday PM Recap: Noah Brune Wins 2-Man 800 Free

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session One – Thursday, November 12

It was a quiet start to the U.S. Open at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, Oregon. With no women and only two men entered in the 800m free, the entire session lasted less than nine minutes. Bellevue Club’s Noah Brune took control from the outset and beat Olympic Cascade Aquatics’s Kieran Watson by 26 seconds, 8:20.46 to 8:46.62. Both were off their seed times. Brune’s PB dates from July 2019 when he went 8:10.90 at Los Angeles Invitational, punching his ticket to 2020 Olympic Trials. He swam for Harvard in the 2019-20 season but is not on their roster this year. Watson’s seed time came from 2019 Mt. Hood Futures when he placed 14th with 8:32.20.

Women’s 800m Freestyle

  • American record: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open record: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open Meet: 8:14.59 12/4/2019 Katie G Ledecky
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

No entries

Men’s 800m Freestyle

  • American record: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom
  • U.S. Open record: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe
  • U.S. Open Meet record: 7:47.27 8/8/2009 Chad La Tourette
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99

Top 2:

  1. Noah Brune, BC – 8:20.46
  2. Kieran Watson, OCA – 8:46.62

swimfan210_
1 hour ago

The title says Irvine but the meet was Beaverton

Spectatorn
1 hour ago

Hi Anne, thanks for the update. The title seems to reference Irvine but the update is for Beaverton.

