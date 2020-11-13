Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 U.S. Open – Thursday PM Combined Results

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

The 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships kicked off in all nine locations on Thursday evening, featuring timed finals of the women’s and men’s 800m freestyle. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete results at each site.

Session One – Thursday, November 12

Women’s 800m Freestyle

  • American record: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open record: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open Meet: 8:14.59 12/4/2019 Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

Top 8 combined:

  1. Bella Sims, SAND – 8:27.01
  2. Ally McHugh – 8:29.36
  3. Erica Sullivan, SAND – 8:31.38
  4. Ashley Twichell, TAC – 8:33.58
  5. Emma Weyant, SYS – 8:34.93
  6. Caroline Pennington, TAC – 8:44.45
  7. Paige Kuwata, SAND – 8:45.15
  8. Paige McKenna, NCAP – 8:45.69

Men’s 800m Freestyle

  • American record: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom
  • U.S. Open record: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe
  • U.S. Open Meet record: 7:47.27 8/8/2009 Chad La Tourette
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99

Top 8 combined:

  1. Marwan El Kamash – 7:52.19
  2. Bobby Finke, UF – 7:53.05
  3. Kieran Smith, UF – 8:00.05
  4. Alfonso Mestre, UF – 8:00.49
  5. Jordan Wilimovsky, KSWM – 8:01.40
  6. John Gallant, MVN – 8:02.15
  7. Michael Brinegar, IU – 8:03.00
  8. Jake Mitchell, UM – 8:03.11
Location Thursday PM Results
Beaverton, OR Combined M/W Results Beaverton – Session 1
Des Moines, IA Combined M/W Results Des Moines – Session 1
Greensboro, NC Combined M/W Results Greensboro – Session 1
Huntsville, AL Combined M/W Results Huntsville – Session 1
Indianapolis, IN Combined M/W Results Indy – Session 1
Irvine, CA Combined M/W Results Irvine – Session 1
Richmond, VA Combined M/W Results Richmond – Session 1
San Antonio, TX Combined M/W Results San Antonio – Session 1
Sarasota, FL Combined M/W Results Sarasota – Session 1

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Marsh
26 minutes ago

With all due respect to those swimming, I miss seeing Ledecky on a heat sheet 🙁

0
-3
Reply
GowdyRaines
Reply to  Marsh
20 minutes ago

It was nice to hear the announcers mention other names though

3
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!