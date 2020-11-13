2020 U.S. Open – Thursday PM Combined Results

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

The 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships kicked off in all nine locations on Thursday evening, featuring timed finals of the women’s and men’s 800m freestyle. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete results at each site.

Session One – Thursday, November 12

Women’s 800m Freestyle

American record: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open record: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open Meet: 8:14.59 12/4/2019 Katie Ledecky

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

Top 8 combined:

Men’s 800m Freestyle

American record: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom

U.S. Open record: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe

U.S. Open Meet record: 7:47.27 8/8/2009 Chad La Tourette

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99

Top 8 combined: