2020 U.S. Open – Thursday PM Combined Results

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- Multiple locations
- LCM/timed finals
The 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships kicked off in all nine locations on Thursday evening, featuring timed finals of the women’s and men’s 800m freestyle. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete results at each site.
Session One – Thursday, November 12
Women’s 800m Freestyle
- American record: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open record: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open Meet: 8:14.59 12/4/2019 Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09
Top 8 combined:
- Bella Sims, SAND – 8:27.01
- Ally McHugh – 8:29.36
- Erica Sullivan, SAND – 8:31.38
- Ashley Twichell, TAC – 8:33.58
- Emma Weyant, SYS – 8:34.93
- Caroline Pennington, TAC – 8:44.45
- Paige Kuwata, SAND – 8:45.15
- Paige McKenna, NCAP – 8:45.69
Men’s 800m Freestyle
- American record: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom
- U.S. Open record: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe
- U.S. Open Meet record: 7:47.27 8/8/2009 Chad La Tourette
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 8:12.99
Top 8 combined:
- Marwan El Kamash – 7:52.19
- Bobby Finke, UF – 7:53.05
- Kieran Smith, UF – 8:00.05
- Alfonso Mestre, UF – 8:00.49
- Jordan Wilimovsky, KSWM – 8:01.40
- John Gallant, MVN – 8:02.15
- Michael Brinegar, IU – 8:03.00
- Jake Mitchell, UM – 8:03.11
With all due respect to those swimming, I miss seeing Ledecky on a heat sheet 🙁
It was nice to hear the announcers mention other names though