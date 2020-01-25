2020 Luxembourg Euro Meet Day 2 Finals Recap

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

Teenaged Giulia Salin of Italy made it 2-for-2 for her distance races here in Luxembourg, doubling up on her 800m free victory from last night with a win this evening in the 1500m.

Touching in a time of 16:35.81, Salin got to the wall over 10 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher, which was Michaella Glenister of Great Britain. Glenister was the bronze medalist last night in the 400m IM.

Salin took the gold at the European Junior Championships in the 800m free, as well as this 1500m free event, clocking a time of 16:13.59 in the latter. There in Kazan she also snagged silver in the 400m free.

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 7:48.90

SILVER – Daniel Jervis (GBR), 7:49.05

BRONZE – Jan Micka (CZE), 8:00.53

The same 3 finishers from last night’s men’s 1500m final stood on the 800m podium tonight in the exact same order, as Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk out-touched runner-up Daniel Jervis of Great Britain to get the gold.

Romanchuk stopped the clock in 7:48.90 to clear a charging Jervis by .15, with the Brit earning silver in 7:49.05.

Rounding the top 3 once again was Czech freestyle ace Jan Micka touching just over the 8:00 mark in 8:00.53.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD – Imogen Clark (GBR), 30.95

SILVER – Jenna Laukkanen (FIN), 31.25

BRONZE – Anna Elendt (GER), 31.44

After British teammate Kayla Van Der Merwe took the B-Final of the women’s 50m breast (32.50), Imogen Clark got the job done in the A-final to race her way to gold.

The Winchester City Pengiun notched the only time of the field under the 31-second threshold, grabbing 30.95 to better her 31.08 prelim swim from this morning.

Clark is the British national record holder in this event, owning a personal best of 30.04 from the semi-finals at the 2018 European Championships. She wound up finishing with the silver in 30.34 behind European Champion Yuliya Efimova of Russia.

In tonight’s breast sprint, Finnish national record holder Jenna Laukkanen touched .30 later in 31.25, while bronze went to German age record holder Anna Elendt in 31.44.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

As was the case last weekend at the 2020 Geneva Challenge in Switzerland, Nicolo Martingenghi of Italy got the best of his countryman and rival Fabio Scozzoli in a breaststroke event.

Tonight it was the men’s 50m breast where the battle was fought, with 20-year-old Martinenghi beating 31-year-old Scozzoli by just .15. Martinenghi touched in 27.18 to Scozzoli’s 27.33, while Croatian Nikola Obrovac broke through for bronze in 27.78

Obrovac set a new national record for Croatia in this event with the 27.27 notched in Gwangju at the 2019 World Championships. He added slightly to nab 27.31 in the semi-finals to miss moving on to the final.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

Despite Sweden’s national record holder Sarah Sjostrom taking the top seed this morning in 28.58, it was British champion Georgia Davies who surged to the wall first to nab gold in tonight’s final.

Finishing in 28.11, Davies reaped gold just .10 ahead of her Energy Standard teammate Sjostrom, who settled for silver in 28.21. Also on the podium tonight was Swiss swimmer Nina Kost, who claimed bronze in 29.09, edging out last night’s 100m back winner, Daryna Zevina of Ukraine, by just .01.

Sjostrom owns the Swedish record with the 27.80 she recorded back in 2017. At the 2019 edition of this meet she clocked a time of 28.66. She still has 2 more races to go this evening, with the 100m fly and 50m free on the star’s agenda.

As for Davies, she finished 4th in this event in Gwangju last year but claimed bronze at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in the 100m back event.

Of note, Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu of Hungary was entered in this event but wound up scratching.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Yohann N’Doye Brouard (FRA), 25.44

SILVER – Jan-Philip Glania (GER), 25.56

BRONZE – Matteo Milli (ITA), 25.71

The 100m backstroke silver medalist from last night, Yohann N’Doye Brouard of France, upgraded to a gold in the 50m back this evening, registering a winning effort of 25.44. That’s well off the man’s personal best of 24.95 logged last December, but good enough to get his hand on the wall ahead of Jan-Philip Glania of Germany.

Glania took silver in 25.56, while Italy’s Matteo Milli rounded out the top 3 in 25.71.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Charlotte Bonnet (FRA), 1:57.41

SILVER – Valentine Dumont (BEL), 1:58.94

BRONZE – Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:59.65

The top 3 finishers of this women’s 200m free all cleared the 2:00 threshold, led by Charlotte Bonnet of France. Carrying the momentum from teammate Brouard’s win in the 50m back, Bonnet registered a winning 2free mark of 1:57.41 to easily defeat the final field by over a second and a half tonight.

19-year-old Valentine Dumont of Belgium was the clear silver medalist this evening, touching in 1:58.94 while another teenager, Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic finished in 1:59.65.

Bonnet’s effort sits just outside of the top 6 swimmers in the world this season.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Velimir Stjepanovic (SRB), 1:47.04

SILVER – Matthew Richards (GBR), 1:48.83

BRONZE – Alexandre Marcourt (BEL), 1:49.21

Serbia’s Velimir Stjepanovic maintained his pole position from his 1:47.19 this morning, logging another 1:47-range mark this evening.

The Serb touched in a winning effort of 1:47.04 to come away with a decisive victory, splitting 51.81/55.23 in the process. Veteran Stjepanovic owns his nation’s standard with his lifetime best of 1:45.78 produced back in 2014.

Runner-up tonight was young Matt Richards of Great Britain, with the Welshman checking in with a solid 1:48.83 for silver. Richards, who turned 17 years of age last December, was a little quicker than his morning swim of 1:48.99, which rendered him as the 3rd seed.

In addition to reaping European Junior Championships gold in the 100m freestyle event in Kazan last year, Richards also took the silver in this 200m free, producing a lifetime best and British Age Record of 1:47.23.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 56.71* Meet Record

SILVER – Lisa Hopink (GER), 58.75

BRONZE – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 58.76

As with her convincing victory last night in the women’s 50m fly, Sjostrom was simply untouchable in tonight’s 100m fly final. Splitting 26.34/30.37, the Olympic champion and World Record holder in this event fired off a world-leading 56.71. That time overtakes the Swede’s own meet record of 56.77 established 2 years ago.

For more perspective, Sjostrom’s AM effort of 57.88 also would have won tonight’s final.

Germany’s Lisa Hopink registered a time of 58.75 to snag silver, while Katinka Hosszu made her day 2 debut with bronze in 57.76.

Sjostrom’s time overtakes Canadian Maggie MacNeil’s 57.26 outing from last month to sit atop the world rankings throne for this season. The pair fought ferociously in Gwangju at the 2019 World Championships, where Michigan Wolverine MacNeil produced the upset to take gold in a new national record of 55.83.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Philip Heintz (GER), 52.45

SILVER – Jeremy Desplancehs (SUI), 52.51

BRONZE – Louis Croenen (BEL), 52.78

IM maestro Philip Heintz of Germany produced the winning 100m fly time for the men, with the 28-year-old clearing the field in a mark of 52.45. That’s the veteran’s quickest of the season, beating out the 52.32 he earned last November.

Swiss IM ace Jeremy Desplanches also tried this event on for size today, securing silver in 52.51, while Belgian Louis Croenen captured bronze in 52.78.

Although he finished off the podium, Italy’s young 18-year-old Thomas Ceccon made a major move to improve upon his 7th-seeded 53.79 swim from the morning to place 4th in 52.92. That outing sits just .12 outside of his 52.80 lifetime best put up last month.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD – Jessica Steiger (GER), 2:27.28

SILVER – Kayla Van Der Merwe (GBR), 2:27.32

BRONZE – Kim Herkle (GER), 2:27.66

European Junior Championships bronze medalist in this 200m breast event, Kayla Van Der Merwe of Great Briain, led the morning heats in a time of 2:29.31. But tonight it was Germany’s Jessica Steiger who sneaked in for the victory.

Steiger nabbed the gold in 2:27.28, touching just .04 ahead of Van Der Merwe, while another German, Kim Herkle got the bronze in 2:27.66.

Van Der Merwe earned her Euro Jrs bronze last year in a time of 2:26.06, a time she improved to 2:25.27 en route to a 4th place finish at the World Junior Championships.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD – Marco Koch (GER), 2:11.90

SILVER – Giedrius Titenis (LTU), 2:13.53

BRONZE – Mykyta Koptyelov (UKR), 2:13.60

The men’s 200m breast was a little on the sluggish side, with no swimmer dipping under the 2:10 threshold, nor the 2:11 barrier for that matter.

Marco Koch, the 2015 World Champion in this event, produced a time of 2:11.90 to turn out the victory, while Lithuanian Giedrius Titenis was next in 2:13.53 for silver.

Ukrainian Mykyta Koptyelov rounded out the top 3 in 2:13.60.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.14

SILVER – Silvia Di Pietro (ITA), 25.33

BRONZE – Nina Kost (SUI), 25.53

Another sprint race and another win for Sjostrom, with the Swede putting up her fastest time of the season in 24.14. Racing essentially by herself, Sjostrom beat the field by over a second, with Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro hitting a time of 25.33 for silver. Swiss swimmer Nina Kost also got on the podium in 25.53 to pair with her 50m back bronze.

Sjostrom’s time now ranks her 3rd in the world this season, positioned behind newly-minted Asian Record holder Liu Xiuang who produced 24.03 at the FINA Champions Series in Beijing.

Australian rival Cate Campbell has also been quicker, holding a season-best of 24.08 from the Kazan stop of the FINA World Cup.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

The Frenchman is back, busting out a new meet record mark of 21.46 to take the men’s 50m free title here in Luxembourg. This morning, Manaudou set the tone, clocking the only sub-22 second time of the field in 21.91. Brazil’s Bruno Fratus was right behind in 22.01 for the 2nd seed.

This evening, Fratus touched just a hair behind Manaudou, taking silver in 21.77, off his 21.59 from the U.S. Open last month.

17-year-old Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov impressed again, following up his 50m fly World Junior Record with a speedy 21.97 here for bronze. Tonight represents Buhkov’s first time ever under the 22-second barrier in the event.

The stacked big boy final here also included British beast Ben Proud, who finished 4th in 22.04, while Lithuania’s national record holder Simonas Bilis cleared 5th place in 22.29.

The men’s 50m fly winner from last night, World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Lithuania, finished 6th in this splash n’ dash in 22.41.

With Manaudou’s 21.56, he now sits as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world behind Russia’s Vlad Morozov.

Men’s Top 5 50m Freestylers Since September 2019

Vlad Morozov (RUS), 21.50, 10/04/19 Florent Manaudou (FRA), 21.56, 01/25/20 Bruno Fratus (BRA), 21.59, 12/05/19 Zach Apple (USA), 21.81, 12/05/19 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.86, 01/18/20

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Italy took the gold in a new meet record time of 3:32.52. Splits included the following:

Ivano Vendrame (50.41); Silvia Di Pietro (55.87); Manuel Frigo (49.07); Ilaria Bianchi (57.17).