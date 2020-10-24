2020 ISL Match 3 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

Last week, we saw all eight returning teams compete in week 1 of ISL Season 2. At Match 1, reigning champs Energy Standard were defeated by the Cali Condors who placed 3rd in last year’s finale. At that same meet, LA Current finished third, and the New York Breakers followed with fourth place.

At Match 2, the Aqua Centurions, London Roar, Iron, and DC Trident faced off with London decisively taking the win, more than 200 points over second-place Iron. DC Trident and Aqua were third and fourth, respectively.

Today LA Current and the Aqua Centurions make their return to the pool, becoming the first teams to race twice in Season 2. They will be met by two new franchises this year; the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings. Returning Season 1 all-stars Kylie Masse (CAC), Shane Ryan (LAC), and Michael Chadwick (LAC), along with recently un-retired Brent Hayden will lead the Titans into their first meet. As for the Frog Kings, Vlad Morozov, Yui Ohashi, Ryosuke Irie, and Kosuke Hagino will lead the team into their debut meet. On the heels of their first meet, many members of the Frog Kings showed their short course speed at the 2020 Japan Short Course Championships.

Follow along with ISL Season 2 Match 3 below;

Recap: Ben Dornan, Analysis: Retta Race

LANES

1 & 2 – Tokyo Frog Kings

3 & 4 – LA Current

5 & 6 – Aqua Centurions

7 & 8 – Toronto Titans

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

MEN’S 200 BACK