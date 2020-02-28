2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims for day 3 of the 2020 ACC Championships will include five events. NC State could really break the meet open in the very first event, the 100 fly, where they have four of the top six seeds, including Coleman Stewart, who took 2nd in this event last year, and top-seeded Nyls Korstanje. UVA will try to hold pace in the 400 IM, where they have three of the top seven seeds, including top-seeded Casey Storch.

The 200 free prelims will be particularly interesting, as only three of last year’s top eight return. Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff topped the psych sheet, but he appears to be forgoing this event to focus on the 100 fly. FSU’s Jakub Ksiazek, who finished 10th here last year, will be swimming in lane four of the final heat.

100 breast defending champion Evgenii Somov of Louisville holds the top seed in the 100 beast, and the same goes for Stewart in the 100 back.

100 Fly – Prelims

ACC record: 44.46 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

(NC State), 2019 ACC meet record: 44.79 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2019 champion: Kanoa Kaleoaloha (Florida State), 44.93

400 IM – Prelims

ACC record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

ACC meet record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2019 champion: Brendan Casey (Virginia), 3:39.93

200 Free – Prelims

ACC record: 1:31.32 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 1:32.45 – Scot Robison (Virginia), 2010

2019 champion: Bartosz Piszczorowicz (Louisville), 1:33.51

100 Breast – Prelims

ACC record: 51.30 – Brandon Fiala (Virginia Tech), 2017

ACC meet record: 51.46 – Peter Kropp (Duke), 2017

2019 champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 51.90

100 Back – Prelims