2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Stanford Leads Day 2 A/B Finalists

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
In what was expected to be Cal’s day to put some space on 2x defending champion Stanford, it was actually the Cardinal who out-performed the psych sheet with a projected 114 swimming points (projected 76) to Cal’s 121 swimming points (projected 122).
Stanford ultimately led all teams with the most individual finals races (6 – 3 A-final, 3 B-final) ahead of Cal (5 – 2 A-final, 3 B-final), and NC State (4 – 2 A-final, 2 B-final). Michigan is also relevant with 4 individual finals for Thursday night (1 A-final, 3 B-final). They would have been even more so if it weren’t for a Siobhan Haughey DQ in the 200 IM, a swim that would have earned an A-final appearance.
From a relay standpoint – Stanford, Cal, NC State, Michigan, and Louisville are the only teams to place both relays (200 free relay and 400 medley relay) in the A-final.
Up/Down – Day 2 Prelims (A/B)
*Note: these figures do not include 1-meter diving
|Individual
|Relay
|200 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|400 Medley Relay
|Stanford
|3/3
|2/0
|1/0
|2/2
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|California
|2/3
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2/1
|1/0
|NC State
|2/2
|2/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/0
|1/0
|Tennessee
|2/1
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Minnesota
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Michigan
|1/3
|2/0
|1/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|Texas
|1/2
|1/1
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Virginia
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/0
|Texas A&M
|1/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Louisville
|1/0
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Indiana
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Southern Cal
|1/0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Georgia
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Kentucky
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Arizona St.
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|South Carolina
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Arkansas
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Auburn
|0/3
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|Arizona
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Duke
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Florida
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Ohio State
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|UNC
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Missouri
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Wow NC State. Didn’t realize their girls are this good.
Stanford has the horses in the back for real LOL