2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Stanford Leads Day 2 A/B Finalists

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

In what was expected to be Cal’s day to put some space on 2x defending champion Stanford, it was actually the Cardinal who out-performed the psych sheet with a projected 114 swimming points (projected 76) to Cal’s 121 swimming points (projected 122).

Stanford ultimately led all teams with the most individual finals races (6 – 3 A-final, 3 B-final) ahead of Cal (5 – 2 A-final, 3 B-final), and NC State (4 – 2 A-final, 2 B-final). Michigan is also relevant with 4 individual finals for Thursday night (1 A-final, 3 B-final). They would have been even more so if it weren’t for a Siobhan Haughey DQ in the 200 IM, a swim that would have earned an A-final appearance.

From a relay standpoint – Stanford, Cal, NC State, Michigan, and Louisville are the only teams to place both relays (200 free relay and 400 medley relay) in the A-final.

Up/Down – Day 2 Prelims (A/B)

*Note: these figures do not include 1-meter diving