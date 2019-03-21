2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
Tonight is the first full night of finals at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete in the first individual finals of the meet in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Tonight’s relay action includes the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay. Divers are set to compete in the 1-meter finals between the end of the 50 free and start of the 400 medley relay.
ASU’s Cierra Runge was once the NCAA Record holder in the 500 freestyle, but tonight she’s looking for her first NCAA title in the event. She’s the top seed for the final. Stanford’s Ella Eastin chases her own American Record and a 3rd NCAA title in 4 years in the 200 IM. The 50 free will feature a battle of the fastest 2 women in history: Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, the American Record holder and fastest ever, and Tennessee’s Erika Brown, the NCAA Record holder and #2 all-time.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
- NCAA Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43
- American Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43
- Meet Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43
500 FREESTYLE
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
200 IM
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018- 1:50.67
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018- 1:50.67
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018- 1:50.67
50 FREESTYLE
- NCAA Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019 – 21.15
- American Record: Abbey Weitzeil, 2016 – 21.12
- Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017 – 21.17
400 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09
- American Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09
- Meet Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09
Will Runge have added a twist to proceedings and transferred between heats and finals?
Cierra looked solid in the prelims, swimming a consistent pace from start to finish. Brooke was matching her stroke for stroke, but they were swimming three lanes apart. Tonight they will swim side-by-side.
It should be a tight field until someone makes a move and we’ll see who has the best finishing kick.