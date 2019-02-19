2019 SEC Champs Day 1 Finals Live Recap – Relays

2019 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
The 2019 SEC championships kick off this evening in Athens, GA, with two diving events and four relays. You can check out our women’s and men’s fan guides to get a preview of all the action this week, and refresh this page throughout the evening as we bring you live updates.
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
1. Tennessee, 1:34.26
2. Missouri, 1:35.62
3. Florida, 1:35.64
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
Women’s 800 Free Relay
Men’s 800 Free Relay
Is there any way to watch where we don’t need a tv provider?
Go down to Athens Georgia and watch in person?
Not everyone can do that sassy..
Or have a friend do live video feed who is in Athens at da pool
Brown came off the turn like a rocket. 20.91
Tennessee women win the 200 medley relay by almost a second and a half!
1:34.26 overall
Brown anchored in 20.91
Hopkin 21.01 and Fisch 21.10