2019 SEC Champs Day 1 Finals Live Recap – Relays

2019 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships

The 2019 SEC championships kick off this evening in Athens, GA, with two diving events and four relays. You can check out our women’s and men’s fan guides to get a preview of all the action this week, and refresh this page throughout the evening as we bring you live updates.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

1. Tennessee, 1:34.26

2. Missouri, 1:35.62

3. Florida, 1:35.64

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Men’s 800 Free Relay