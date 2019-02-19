Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 SEC Champs Day 1 Finals Live Recap – Relays

by Robert Gibbs 11

February 19th, 2019 College, News, SEC

2019 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships

The 2019 SEC championships kick off this evening in Athens, GA, with two diving events and four relays. You can check out our women’s and men’s fan guides to get a preview of all the action this week, and refresh this page throughout the evening as we bring you live updates.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

1. Tennessee, 1:34.26

2. Missouri, 1:35.62

3. Florida, 1:35.64

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Men’s 800 Free Relay

 

11
Leave a Reply

7 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
jphayes

Is there any way to watch where we don’t need a tv provider?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Pvdh

Go down to Athens Georgia and watch in person?

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Not everyone can do that sassy..

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
SaintJoseph

Or have a friend do live video feed who is in Athens at da pool

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Taa

Brown came off the turn like a rocket. 20.91

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Agon

Tennessee women win the 200 medley relay by almost a second and a half!

1:34.26 overall
Brown anchored in 20.91

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
hswimmer

Hopkin 21.01 and Fisch 21.10

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!